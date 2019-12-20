Branches in the blueprint

Tala Treehouse Villa: “Perched on a cliff, the wooden house in Tala [Maharashtra] celebrates its forested surroundings. A large tree goes through the villa, and it is also reflected on the outside because we’ve put up a reflective screen on the exterior. So, it is a complete inside-outside experience.”- Shefali Balwani, partner, Architecture BRIO, Mumbai

Tala Treehouse Villa: “Perched on a cliff, the wooden house in Tala [Maharashtra] celebrates its forested surroundings. A large tree goes through the villa, and it is also reflected on the outside because we’ve put up a reflective screen on the exterior. So, it is a complete inside-outside experience.”- Shefali Balwani, partner, Architecture BRIO, Mumbai Photo: Sebastian Zachariah + Ira Gosalia

House by the Trees: “We have an inclusive approach — be it with trees or people. On this property [in the outskirts of Ahmedabad] there were many shady neem, chikoo and amla trees. So we wove the design around them, a two-bay plan that has trees in the courtyard [like the amla tree pictured here] and abutting it.” -Arpan Shah, founder, Modo Designs, Ahmedabad Photo: Monika Sathe

The Good Earth: “There was a gorgeous gulmohar tree at this property in Ulsoor, so we built around it. The tree goes through the pergola. We go back often to maintain it, shaving back the concrete of the pergola to accommodate its broadening trunk and branches.” - Kamal Sagar, founder, Total Environment, Bengaluru