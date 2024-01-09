GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bosnian river's floating waste dump threatens health, tourism

The tons of floating garbage, mostly plastic bottles, are a threat to the local tourism-based economy and there are also fears about the impact on people's health when it is eventually burnt.

January 09, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Reuters
Aerial view of tonnes of waste, including plastic bottles, used tires and various non-organic waste, which float on the Drina river, creating a floating rubbish dump, in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 5, 2024.

Aerial view of tonnes of waste, including plastic bottles, used tires and various non-organic waste, which float on the Drina river, creating a floating rubbish dump, in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Visitors to the otherwise picturesque historic town of Visegrad in eastern Bosnia are first greeted by the sight of a huge floating waste dump caught in the deep turquoise waters of the Drina river canyon. The tons of floating garbage, mostly plastic bottles, are a threat to the local tourism-based economy and there are also fears about the impact on people's health when it is eventually burnt.

The Drina winds its way through Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia, where the Visegrad hydro-power plant built a makeshift barrier out of old oil drums in the depths of the canyon some 20 years ago, protecting its dam from the debris carried by the river.

"There are about 5,000 cubic metres of different kinds of waste," said Eko Center Visegrad's Dejan Furtula, pointing to the trash barrier. "It comes from all sides and this scene repeats each year, unfortunately."

Furtula says the rubbish, which also includes the occasional home appliance, is carried from the Drina's upstream tributaries where rising water levels after heavy rains or snow wash garbage from nearby waste sites into the river.

"You can find literally anything you can think of in the Drina river...dead animals, medical waste, car parts," Furtula said. "We are like a sort of a regional waste depot because this trash has not been produced by Visegrad citizens but by those living in towns upstream."

He said toxic waste threatened the river's delicate ecological system and when it is burnt also the air Visegrad citizens and visitors must breath.

"This is a big disaster and shame for all of us, we are showing the world a bad picture," Furtula said, adding that ecologists suspect the river is also contaminated by heavy metals, and that a thorough water analysis will be undertaken this year.

Owners and employees of hotels and restaurants in Visegrad, known for its Ottoman-era bridge made famous by Yugoslav Nobel literature prize winner Ivo Andric, also complain that the waste dump is hurting tourism.

"Tourists first spot the garbage dump in the Drina and make negative comments - this influences both the tourism and the people who live here," said Dijana Rajic, chief receptionist at the Andricev Konak hotel.

The Visegrad hydro-power plant could not immediately be reached for comment over a holiday period.

Related Topics

environmental issues / plastic pollution / water pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.