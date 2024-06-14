Book examines perils of mega development project proposed on Great Nicobar Island

A book examining the perils of the proposed ₹72,000-crore mega infrastructure development project in the Great Nicobar Island, the southernmost island in the Nicobar islands, part of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, was launched in Chennai on Friday.

Titled ‘The Great Nicobar Betrayal’, the book, published by Frontline, has been put together by Pankaj Sekhsaria, an associate professor at the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas, IIT Bombay and a diligent chronicler of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. It is a compilation of articles by different authors published in Frontline and other news publications.

The massive project envisioned by NITI Aayog, includes construction of a transshipment port at Galathea Bay — a significant hotspot for leatherback turtle nesting — an international airport, a power plant, and a greenfield township on more than 160 square kilometres of land, of which 130 sq.km. is primary forests.

Releasing the book at Madras Institute of Development Studies, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group, said the book is a valuable tool for both understanding and for advocacy. “The articles are short, accessible, and technically competent,” he said and suggested that along with a digital version, translations of the book into regional languages and Hindi should also be brought out.

Mr. Sekhsaria, explaining the unusually quick pace at which the project received clearances from different government departments, said the Environmental Impact Assessment prepared for the project lacked scientific rigour and cautioned against the folly as the Great Nicobar Island is not only pristine with invaluable biodiversity and vulnerable tribal population, but is also a geologically-sensitive island.

In a conversation with naturalist Yuvan Aves following the book launch, Mr. Sekhsaria said it is unlikely that the project could be for strategic purposes. “This is not a defence project at all. Except for the airport, which has dual purpose, the entire project is for tourism,” he said.

Through this book, Mr. Sekhsaria has tackled the challenge of bringing attention to an island in the margins of India, said Vaishna Roy, Editor, Frontline. “Development does not have to come at a great cost,” she noted.