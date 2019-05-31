Environment

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal fined ₹25 lakh each for not curbing pollution in Ganga

A file photo of sewage water being released into the Ganga in Patna.

A file photo of sewage water being released into the Ganga in Patna.  

more-in

“The States of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are not represented in spite of orders of this Tribunal by which we recorded strong disapproval to such attitude of the said States. Such insensitivity in a serious matter is a matter of concern,” a Bench Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh each on the States of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for not taking adequate steps to curb pollution in the river Ganga.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that while in Bihar there was no progress in terms of completion of sewage treatment infrastructure projects, in West Bengal only three out of the 22 projects had been completed.

“The States of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are not represented in spite of orders of this Tribunal by which we recorded strong disapproval to such attitude of the said States. Such insensitivity in a serious matter is a matter of concern,” the Bench observed.

“We direct the [three] States to deposit ₹25 lakh each by way of interim compensation for continued damage to Ganga and inaction of the said States even in responding to this Tribunal…”

The States were directed to deposit the penalty within a month with the Central Pollution Control Board, and the amount “may be spent on restoration of the environment.” Noting that the discharge of effluents is an offence, the green panel directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prohibit industrial activity that resulted in pollution. “The U.P. Chief Secretary may personally monitor and ensure zero tolerance approach to the pollution of the Ganga,” the Bench said.

Comments
Related Topics National Other States Environment
West Bengal
Jharkhand
Bihar
rivers
water pollution
environmental pollution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2019 10:53:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/bihar-jharkhand-west-bengal-fined-25-lakh-each-for-not-curbing-pollution-in-ganga/article27394535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story