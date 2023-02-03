Bar-headed goose tagged in Mongolia spotted at Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

February 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A bar-headed goose, which was tagged in Mongolia in July 2014, has been spotted in Koonthankulam - Kadankulam Birds Sanctuary in the district.

The bar-headed goose, a native of East and South Asia, is one of the iconic winter migratory bird species that arrive at Koonthankulam-Kadankulam Bird Sanctuary. They can be easily identified by their signature white and grey plumage with distinct black bars on the head and their orange-yellow beaks and legs. During the flight, these birds appear to have all-grey plumage with black wing tips. They feed on grass, aquatic plants and occasionally insects.

The bar-headed goose can cover distances of more than 1,600 km in a day, and this bird is known for reaching extreme altitudes of 29,500 feet during its twice-yearly migrations across the Himalayas.

On the evening of January 28, M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, Manimutharu and Balachandar, a videographer from Chennai, sighted a green colour-banded bar-headed goose at Kadankulam tank, which is part of the sanctuary. The band was marked ‘F60’. As Mr. Balachandar was fortunate to have clicked the photo of the bird , it has been confirmed that the bird had been tagged in Mongolia.

“We know that the green colour band is used by Mongolian ornithologists, so we sent an email to N. Tseveenmyadag, Senior Ornithologist, Wildlife Science and Conservation Centre of Mongolia. He replied that this green colour band F60 bird was captured and marked Nyambayar B. (WSCC of Mongolia) on July 7, 2014 at the Northwest Bay of the Terkhiin Tsagaan Lake in province Arkhangai of Central Mongolia,” says Mr. Mathivanan.

The capture location is N48.151395, E99.584116 and this bird was identified as an adult male and weighed 2,340 gm.

“I have received information that this bird with the number F60 has been registered twice in India. On December 28, 2017, T. Ganesh, Prashanth M.B, Saravana A. and Chiyan reported sightings near Moolaikaraipatti in Tirunelveli district. After that, on April 3, 2018, Chandra S. saw and sent a photo of an F60 bar-headed goose at Hadinari Lake in Mysore,” recalled Mr. Tseveenmyadag.

“As Tirunelveli district received below-average rainfall during the northeast monsoon in 2022, there is not enough water in Koonthankulam-Kadankulam Birds Sanctuary but still, these tanks support good avian fauna. The local people of Koonthankulam village support bird conservation efforts taken by the Forest Department. The Public Works Department and District Administration need to consider giving preference of supplying water on time to the Koonthankulam-Kadankulam birds’ sanctuary from Manimuthar dam in order to conserve the birds as well recognize the local community’s generosity,” Mr. Mathivanan said.