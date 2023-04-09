Bandipur Tiger Reserve ranks second in management effectiveness in India

April 09, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated April 10, 2023 01:12 am IST - MYSURU

Project tiger reserves in Karnataka have scored high in Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of protected areas and Bandipur, Nagarahole, BRT Tiger Reserve, Bhadra and Kali (Anshi-Dandeli) were ranked among the top 12 tiger reserves in the country.

The MEE report was released in the city on Sunday, April 9, at the commemorative event to mark 50 years of Project Tiger inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tiger reserves were categorised as ‘’excellent’’ with an MEE score of over 90%. Bandipur was ranked second in the country along with Satpura with a joint score of 93.18% and Nagarahole with a score of 92.42% was ranked 4 th, BRT scored 91.67% and was 6 th in the list. While Bhadra was ranked 9 th with 90.91%, Kali with 90.30% was ranked 10 th under MEE.

In all, 51 tiger reserves across the country were covered and 10 independent regional expert committees were constituted and deputed in five different clusters of tiger landscapes. Apart from retired Indian Forest Service officials, there were faculty members from the Wildlife Institute of India as part of the team.

The MEE is a technical exercise covering various elements like planning, context, input, process, output and outcomes in park management. It provides for understanding of the impact of park management and how best to use and harness the available resources for maximum effectiveness. The MEE exercise was introduced in 2006 and so far five cycles of MEE evaluation have been completed in the country.

Of the 12 tiger reserves in the country with a score above 90%, five are from Karnataka.

