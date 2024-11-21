ADVERTISEMENT

At U.N. climate talks, a draft of the deal gives little clarity on climate cash for developing nations

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:57 pm IST - BAKU, Azerbaijan

Experts say that a deal is still a long way off, and the summit appeared headed toward the same drama and overtime finish as seen in previous years

AP

Panama Climate Envoy Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, left, and Wopke Hoekstra, EU climate commissioner, attend a session on climate targets during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) | Photo Credit: Sergei Grits

A new draft text released early on Thursday (November 21, 2024) which will form the basis of any deal reached at United Nations climate talks on money for developing countries to transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change left out a crucial sticking point: how much wealthy nations will pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiators at the talks — known as COP29 — in Baku, Azerbaijan, are trying to close the gap between the $1.3 trillion the developing world says is needed in climate finance and the few hundred billion that richer nations have been prepared to pay.

Paying ‘huge costs’ for climate action: India at COP29

Ali Mohamed, chair of the African Group of Negotiators told The Associated Press on Thursday (November 21, 2024) that how much money is on the table “is most critical” to finding a deal, and that’s what’s missing from the draft deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists participate in a demonstration where they say they are reading the names of victims of genocide at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The draft text “presents two extreme ends of the aisle without much in between,” said Li Shuo, Asia Society Policy Institute Director. “Other than capturing the ground standing of both sides, this text hardly does anything more.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mohamed Adow, director of the think tank Power Shift Africa, expressed disappointment in the draft. “We came here to talk about money. The way you measure money is with numbers. We need a cheque but all we have right now is a blank piece of paper,” he said.

COP29: India voices dissent on ‘discriminatory trade barriers linked to carbon emissions

Independent experts say that at least $1 trillion is needed in finance to help transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels and toward clean energy like solar and wind, better adapt to the effects of climate change and pay for losses and damages caused by extreme weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists participate in a demonstration for climate finance at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

There are three big parts of the issue where negotiators need to find agreement: How big the numbers are, how much is grants or loans, and who contributes.

Rob Moore, associate director at European think tank E3G said that “negotiators need to make a huge amount of progress over the next few days”, particularly on the issue of how much.

 Also read | COP29: India voices dissent on ‘discriminatory trade barriers linked to carbon emissions

Official observers of the talks from the International Institute of Sustainable Development who are allowed to sit in on the closed meetings reported that negotiators have now agreed on not expanding the list of countries that will contribute to global climate funds — at least at these talks. Linda Kalcher, of the think tank Strategic Partnerships, said on the question of grants or loans, the draft text suggests “the need for grants and better access to finance”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the lack of numbers in the draft text could be a “bluff”. The COP29 presidency, which prepares the texts “should know more...than what they put on the table”, she said.

Andreas Sieber, associate director of global policy and campaigns at the environmental group 350.org said the text handed down this morning included a range of options, some bad, some good. “I’m pretty nervous that there are still so many outstanding options. There is a lot to be decided by ministers,” he said.

But Iskander Erzini Vernoit, director of Moroccan climate think-tank Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, said he was “at a loss for words at how disappointed we are at this stage to have come this far without serious numbers on the table and serious engagement from the developed countries”.

He said that some developed nations “are slowly waking up” to the fact that keeping warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times will require over a trillion dollars in finance. “But many are still asleep at the wheel,” he said.

Experts said on Thursday (Nov. 21) that a deal is still a long way off, and the summit appeared headed toward the same drama and overtime finish as seen in previous years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US