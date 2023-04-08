As the shallows lengthen, meet the ‘mudslingers’ 

April 08, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

When the little stint is a towering presence at a wetland, be certain the water level is barely above the hydric soil.

Recently, on a southern — to make it more well-defined, south-eastern — patch of the Perumbakkam wetland, little stints found themselves an exclusive dining space.

Usually, in the shallower parts of the wetland, stints would wriggle around like Lilliputians, having been dwarfed by the taller waders. This patch (which the little stints have all to themselves most of the time) is an equivalent of Jonathan Swift’s Brobdingnag with the little stints being the unlikely giants. There are other waders, but considerably thin on the waters, as the migratory season is tapering off sharply like the tap root of a carrot.

Ornithologist V Santharam observes waders would tolerate up to belly-deep water. When the water level reaches up to a little stint’s belly, the bird would still be as far from the ground as a sports car from the tarmac. That holds good for the little stint’s cousins as well — the Temminck’s stint and the long-toed stint.

Lower ground clearance and a shorter beak would mean these birds like it really shallow — and in this patch now, much of their legs is clearly visible. The flamingos present a counter-intuitive scenario: With legs as long as a runway model’s, these birds seek the shallows, be it inland wetlands or coastal lagoons. In Pulicat, they prefer sections where they can feed to satiety and still show off their long legs.

Santharam notes that though they have long legs and necks, their beaks are short relative to the dimensions of those other parts.

Besides, as part of their filter-feeding routine, they manoeuvre their beak (turned wrong-side-up) and head with the former sunk in the mud. With such table manners, the flamingo is obviously better off in the shallows: This feeding habit requires the bird to deal considerably with the ground.

Usually, at the Perumbakkam wetland, the closing ceremony (this one spanning weeks) would feature a ball by the greater flamingos. Though greater flamingoes have put in an appearance, there is still nothing approaching a congregation of white-and-pink beauties, let alone synchronised dancing complete with beak-locks.

The black-tailed godwit (its lengthy beak being a defining feature) is in the same league as most waders, not being perturbed when the water is belly-deep. But they would linger on even if the water level has dropped, as long as the mud under their feet is squirming with life. They probe the mud with their long beaks, with a speed and frequency rate paralleling that of a radio officer punching Morse code with a frenzy of someone seeking help for a ship in distress. With Morse-code punching having been replaced by better technology, the godwits reign unchallenged in this area.

Beak matters

A technique has been scripted into the pied avocet’s DNA for it to make optimal use of its beak in two different situations. The pied avocet is at home in the shallows, even when the water level has dropped to sediment-level. At Perumbakkam wetland, pied avocet presence is usually much recorded in the second half of the migratory season.

Ornithologist V Santharam compares the pied avocet’s beak to a hockey stick, which it swings from side to side in the shallow waters and traps prey. They are good at executing the “dribble” even on “muddy turf”.

The pied avocet’s main diet plan includes crustaceans and aquatic insects; and they are not averse to taking fish. So, they can put their Dhyan Chand-like dribbling skills to use in most situations.

