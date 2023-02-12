ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina issues health warnings amid record heat

February 12, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Over the past decade, Argentina has never seen more than four or five such heat waves per season.

AFP

Suffering under the worst heat wave in more than six decades, Argentina has issued health warnings to nine southern and central provinces, the National Meteorological Service, said Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Suffering under the worst heat wave in more than six decades, Argentina has issued health warnings to nine southern and central provinces, the National Meteorological Service, said Saturday.

This is the eighth heat wave to hit the country in this Southern Hemisphere summer, with temperatures close to 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Over the past decade, Argentina has never seen more than four or five such heat waves per season, the SMN said.

ALSO READ
Antarctic ice hits record low for January: climate monitor

The three months from November through January were the warmest such period since 1961 -- about 1.7 C higher than normal, the weather service said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While occasional heat waves are normal, climate change has made them "more persistent and more intense" on every continent, even in Argentina's mountainous Patagonia region, meteorologist Enzo Campetella told AFP.

Buenos Aires residents awoke Saturday to temperatures of 36 C with a predicted high of 38 C, which would be the highest in February in 61 years.

The SMN issued an "orange alert" Saturday for the provinces of Corrientes, Misiones, San Luis, Mendoza, La Pampa and Buenos Aires, as well as a "yellow alert" for Cordoba, Entre Rios and San Juan.

In Patagonia, temperatures hit 42 C on Thursday along the coast of Rio Negro province, but shifting winds brought welcome cooling.

The La Nina cycle of the El Nino weather phenomenon brought historically high temperatures throughout Argentina last year, leading to crop losses estimated at some $10 billion, according to the Rosario Grain Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US