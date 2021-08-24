Competition for college students on biodiversity conservation

Conservation outside wildlife sanctuaries and protected areas is the need of the hour

Aranyakam Nature Foundation is organising a “presentation competition” for college students on “Conservation strategies for wildlife outside national parks and sanctuaries.”

Wildlife sanctuaries and national parks are protected environments, where biodiversity conservation takes place. The areas outside of these protected zones, which are rich in biodiversity are often neglected. For instance, only 40 % of the Western Ghats, one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, comes under “protected area”. There is an urgent need to conserve the areas that lie outside the sanctuaries and national parks, say the organisers.

The competition is aimed at engaging young people and encouraging them to identify, understand and analyse the challenges of conservation outside legally protected areas and also come up with solutions by Wildlife Week 2021.

“Young people interested in wildlife conservation can not only participate in the competition, but also contribute to conservation,” says Dhruvaraj S of managing trustee of Aranyakam, which is a Kochi-based NGO formed by a group of forest and wildlife researchers, photographers.

The competition is for undergraduate and post graduate students. Registration is free. The last date for registration is August 25. For information, log on to www.aranyakam.org