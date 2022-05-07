Animal adoptions rise in Visakhapatnam zoo

Nakul, the lone rhino, chilling in the water on a hot summer day in the company of painted storks at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

May 07, 2022 12:52 IST

The online animal adoption scheme of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has brought in some cheer to the zoo even as it battles fund crunch

From the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, zoos across India have been facing severe fund crunch and challenging times to meet the needs of the animals. The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, for instance, requires nearly ₹ 2 crore a year for feeding animals and their upkeep. While the last two years had been hugely challenging for the zoo with periodic closures and a fall in visitor inflow, the buzz around the zoo’s online animal adoption scheme introduced a year ago has brought in some cheer.

The zoo has been running an animal adoption scheme since 2011, but now anyone can adopt an animal with just a click of a button. People can now adopt an animal for a year or even a day to take care of its maintenance costs. The online adoption facility has seen an encouraging response within a short time. While the total number of adopters since 2016-17 is 295, about 111 of them are from 2021-22 alone. Interestingly, 82 adoptions happened through the online space. “An animal adopter plays an important role in supporting the zoo in taking care of the animals, preserving wildlife conservation and supporting education programmes,” says Nandani Salaria, curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

New-born black swans chilling in the pool with the adults at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

Depending on the amount, adopters are categorised into different groups. Once the animal is adopted, a confirmation mail or message is sent. Donors who give an amount ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 get free entry into the zoo for five persons twice a year. They also receive an adoption certificate and get regular updates about how the animal is doing. The adopters who pay an amount above ₹30,000 will have their names etched onto the enclosure for the animal along with a t-shirt, cap, and free entry to the zoo for five persons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students explaining about their model of mini zoo at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Corporate social responsibility

Corporates have started warming up to the idea of animal adoption under their corporate social responsibility scheme. Recently, Gangavaram Port Limited adopted several animals in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park for a period of one year. The animals include elephant, lion, tiger, chimpanzee, macaw, star tortoise and Indian wolf. The zoo’s lone one-horned rhino Nakul finally found an adopter after the Indian Oil Corporation Limited adopted it for a period of three years as a part of its Corporate Environmental Responsibility initiative earlier this year. The zoo has also been active at promoting the facility through its social media handles as well as through colourful banners at the zoo. “We have put up a big banner near the Sagarnagar gate and also at the Bioscope inside the zoo on animal adoption. We are reaching out to various organisations to engage with the public to spread the word about animal adoption,” adds the curator.

The elephant has the most expensive annual adoption rate and costs ₹4.3 lakh per year. According to zoo officials, the figure was calculated about a decade ago when the adoption scheme was launched. Despite the animal upkeep cost nearly doubling, the figure has remained the same as the zoo seeks to encourage more adopters to come forward for the scheme. “Animal lovers are mostly interested in monthly adoptions. Some of them are adopting animals for a year as well,” adds Nandani.

A pair of giraffes eating leaves in their enclosure at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Avians are the favourites

While avian species remain one of the favourites among adopters, some of them have come forward to break the traditional myths associated with certain animal species by adopting them. Greenwaves Environmental Solutions adopted a barn owl for a year recently. Owls in general are nocturnal predators and prey on smaller birds, mammals and rodents. But they are also threatened by superstitious practices like black magic, where their body parts are used. “Barn owls are used to living close to human habitats. They are sometimes seen nesting in old attics, abandoned buildings and barns or even amidst apartments. Lack of knowledge about how harmless they are has resulted in their habitats being destroyed. More awareness programmes have to be done to make people understand these beautiful creatures have a valuable role to play in the ecosystem. What better place than a zoo to educate people about these wonderful species,” says Aditya Madhav of Greenwaves Environmental Solutions.

A barn owl | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

There are some who come forward for adoptions after the loss of their pet. “In one case, a couple wanted to adopt an animal from the canine species particularly after the death of their pet dog. They adopted a wild dog for a year,” says Nandani. Birds remain a crowd favourite as their yearly adoption ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000. The daily adoption amount for a few birds is as low as ₹100.

To adopt an animal, login to www.vizagzoo.com