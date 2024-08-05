GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andean glacier retreat unprecedented in human civilization, study finds

The study collected data at four glaciers across the Andes, which comprises 99% of the world’s tropical glaciers

Updated - August 05, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 10:24 am IST - SANTIAGO

Reuters
Mountaineers walk past the Iver glacier close to the El Plomo mountain summit, in the Andes mountain range, in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile. File.

Mountaineers walk past the Iver glacier close to the El Plomo mountain summit, in the Andes mountain range, in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Recent glacier retreat across the Andes is unprecedented in the history of human civilization, according to a new study published in the Science journal on Thursday.

The discovery shocked scientists, who initially planned to study the current state of glaciers and how they had varied throughout human civilization.

Also read | Explained: How glaciers, glacial lakes form and why they break

"We thought this result was decades away," said Andrew Gorin, lead author of the study, who first believed the initial results were a fluke, but were confirmed by later samples.

"It goes to show you that this is happening faster than even those of us that think about this the most believed."

Mr. Gorin and the team of scientists carbon-dated bedrock that had been recently exposed by retreated glaciers by measuring beryllium-10 and carbon-14 nuclide levels and found that concentrations were nearly zero.

"Basically, if your rock can see the sky, it's accumulating these nuclides," Gorin said, adding that the decay rate of these nuclides show that the rock hadn't been exposed during the Holocene Era, which dates back 11,700 years, but could go back even further.

"I would bet my whole life savings that in fact, these glaciers are smaller than they've been since the last interglacial period," which ended about 115,000 years ago, Mr. Gorin said.

The study collected data at four glaciers across the Andes, which comprises 99% of the world's tropical glaciers. These glaciers are more susceptible to changing weather since they're consistently at or near freezing point.

"We think this is the canary in the coal mine, that this is going to happen everywhere before long and maybe sooner than we thought," Mr. Gorin said.

A Reuters correspondent recently climbed multiple mountains across the Andes to see the changes mountaineers were witnessing first hand as glaciers retreated. Many described increasingly dangerous conditions and changes unprecedented in their lifetimes. "I think that it's a sign that we're now departing the condition, the climatic conditions that we've been used to, that we've built our global civilization, as we know it, in."

Related Topics

climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.