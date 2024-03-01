An encounter with unique marine wonders in Visakhapatnam

March 01, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

It was a sunny morning when Vimal Raj from environmental awareness group Wilded and Sri Chakra Pranav from East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) chanced upon a unique creature glistening on the sands at R K Beach opposite YMCA. Hundreds of sea dragons or sea lizards (Glaucilla marginata) along with blue button (Porpita porpita), by-the-wind sailor (Velella velella) had come towards the shore during low tide.

While the organisms are occasionally seen along the East Coast during low tides, what was unusual this time was the much smaller size of these planktonic species of the marine world. “In its previous stranding, Porpita was larger, about one and half inch in diameter. This time it is about one to two millimetres in size. This is unusual. Interestingly, the other species beached along with it are also considerably smaller in sizes,” says Pranav, adding: “This raises questions about what’s happening to their biology in the oceans and why not a single fully-grown specimen of any of the species is seen.”

While the planktonic species do not have swimming organs, they move with currents and winds and survive that way. “This colony of polyps has tentacles and stinging cells on them. While blue buttons and by-the-wind sailors stings are not dangerous to humans as we can hardly feel any stings, there is another species usually seen along with these two, the Portuguese man o’ war. This can cause very painful stings and welts on exposed skin,” says Pranav, who has been documenting the marine species along eastern coast in Andhra Pradesh.

The sea dragons or sea lizards (Glaucilla marginata) that were seen along with them preys on the blue button, by-the-wind-sailor and Portugese man o’ war. These stunning blue-shaded creatures float and move with the wind like their prey and are a type of aeolid nudibranch slugs or snails. But unlike other snails, their foot helps in floating instead of sticking to surfaces and moving. “The critical thing to note is that sea dragons feed on the above two species, blue button and Portuguese man o’ war and store their stinging cells in cerrata (the whip like structures on the side). They can use them and sting the predators or any organism that approaches them,” says Pranav.

Stressing on the need to spread awareness about marine species of Visakhapatnam coast, members of ECCT and Wilded point out that the sandy beaches are frequented by scores of visitors for recreation and signage highlighting the presence of such species can make people be mindful of these beautiful yet stingy creatures.

“Exploring the beach during low tide can result in a treasure trove of discoveries. Even if we don’t know what the animal or plant species is, we can share it on the citizen science platform iNaturalist to know more. Over the years, our understanding of our oceans can get better and backed by scientific data provided by the everyday citizen,” says Vimal. The East Coast Conservation Team is monitoring the stranding of blue buttons on a regular basis along with the associated species. The team has also reached out to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department to spread awareness on the critical ecosystem of marine organisms along the coast. “In the long run, this will help us understand the biology of the organisms better. Some of these can be unreported species too and more information might lead to fascinating discoveries,” says Pranav.

