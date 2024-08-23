Homes that breathe

The rapidly worsening air quality in India has a direct correlation to our housing choices. Increasing urbanisation, industrial proliferation and population growth are prompting homebuyers to prioritise the quality of their living environments.

Many suburban areas with lower population density and more green open spaces offer relief from urban pollution. Planned cities such as Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) showcase the effective separation of residential and industrial zones, improving overall air quality for all concerned.

Recent reports on the air quality in Indian cities have pointed out an ongoing public health problem. A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal reveals that close to 7% of deaths in 10 major cities in the country is directly linked to PM2.5 air pollution (fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres). These tiny particles pose a severe risk as they can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream, leading to severe health complications.

The research, which examined data from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, among others, shows that PM2.5 levels exceed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended thresholds on all days. The study highlights that for each increase of 10 micrograms per metre, there is an uptick in daily mortality rates.

In the absence of planned development, many suburban areas are also at risk. Rapid real estate development will eventually turn green sanctuaries into polluted urban-like environments. The ongoing crisis has prompted researchers to advocate for the enforcement of air quality standards in the country. The current standards in India are much looser than WHO’s recommendations, allowing for 60 micrograms per metre compared to the WHO limit of 15 micrograms per metre.

The study underscores the importance of India adopting and effectively implementing practices in pollution control to prevent further loss of life.

The need for regulations cannot be emphasised enough. However, until they are in place and actively implemented, the only choice homebuyers have is to pick their properties wisely. For this, the Indian residential real estate sector has introduced integrated townships as a solution. With comprehensive infrastructure, convenience, enhanced security, and well-designed residential spaces, these contribute to controlling air pollution effectively.

Urban centres, the worst hit Heavy traffic: Congested cities with high population and traffic density contribute significantly to vehicular emissions. Industrial pollution: Proximity to factory zones with obsolete or non-existent pollution control measures worsens air quality. Urban heat island effect: The concentration of buildings and human activities in cities leads to higher temperatures, which escalate pollution levels. Lack of green spaces: The absence of parks and green areas in densely populated urban regions makes natural air filtration impossible.

The mark of an environmentally sustainable environment is green open spaces with parks and gardens. Reduced vehicle emissions are possible in townships as they have schools, shops and recreational facilities on campus, thereby cutting down vehicle movement.

Development plans for townships include tree-lined streets, natural or artificial water bodies, and renewable energy sources to combat excess heat accumulation.

Initiatives like rainwater harvesting and waste recycling promote eco-friendly living practices. These measures put together ensure that a location stays eco-friendly for the long haul.

Begin by examining air quality data for different regions. This information is often accessible through environmental monitoring agencies or online air quality indices. Check websites that offer real-time air quality updates to evaluate current atmospheric conditions.

When selecting locations, consider the presence of green spaces. Look for areas close to parks, reserved forests, and other open zones, as they result in better overall air quality. Don’t choose a home in a project too close to a highway or an industrial zone, or prone to traffic bottlenecks. Also note that elevated areas often offer better air quality because smog primarily settles in low-lying areas.

Evaluate the condition of roads and public transportation as this will determine how much emissions accumulate in an area. Do online research and check the news to review the area’s infrastructure and future development plans to anticipate changes that could impact air quality.

When checking out a home, find out if it has adequate cross-ventilation and good green home features. Energy-efficient homes typically provide better air quality thanks to their sealed and insulated environments. You can, to some extent, enhance indoor air quality by using indoor plants. But this is obviously a very minimal solution to a major problem. With air quality playing an important role in home purchasing choices, buyers must prioritise features that ensure a clean and healthy living environment.

And remember, the clean environment you get in a currently green but quickly developing suburb may not be guaranteed tomorrow. Ensure that your loved ones can breathe freely — not only today but also in the future.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.