A variety of events lined up for World WIldlife Week at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam

World Wildlife Week will be celebrated from October 2 to 8 in Visakhapatnam’s Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Published - September 27, 2024 11:23 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Kids dressed up in the costume of various animals.

Kids dressed up in the costume of various animals. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, will be kicking off its annual World Wildlife Week celebrations with an array of events that aim to bring people closer to Nature and raise awareness about conservation. Running from October 2 to 8, the week-long events will feature a variety of activities aimed at all age groups, offering something for every wildlife enthusiast.

The celebrations will open with a drawing competition for children, where participants will get a platform to express their thoughts on Nature and wildlife conservation. The themes range from “Butterflies in Nature’, ‘Life in the Ocean and ‘Endangered Species’.

Bird lovers and ornithology enthusiasts have a special reason to rejoice as the zoo park will organize a bird walk through its verdant surroundings. Led by Nature educators and birdwatchers, this early morning activity offers participants a chance to spot and learn about the park’s avian residents, which include species like the Indian peafowl, Asian paradise flycatcher, and various migratory birds.

For those with a fascination for the smaller wonders of the animal kingdom, a butterfly workshop will offer an engaging platform to learn about these delicate creatures. Participants will be taken on a guided tour of the park’s butterfly garden.

A poetry and storytelling competition themed around wildlife and Nature will invite participants to share their creative interpretations of the environment.

One of the highlights of the week is the Vizag Half Marathon, set to take place from the zoo on October 6.

For details, call 7893632900.

