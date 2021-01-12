A new species of fruit fly named after Siruvani

A new species of fruit fly discovered for the first time has been named after Siruvani in the Western Ghats

A fruit fly has created a buzz with its maiden show in Siruvani, a biodiversity hotspot of the Western Ghats. It turns out to be a new species that has been reported, named, and documented for the first time ever. The fruit fly is now called Euphranta siruvani, after the place where it was first spotted.

A research student at Annamalai University, H Sankararaman, first spotted this unusual visitor on a light trap which he had set up to capture moths at a non-forest space near Siruvani. “The fruit fly was attracted towards light and I was lucky enough to have spotted it. It has a distinct V-shaped black band on its forewing,” recalls Sankar.

Euphranta siruvani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The discovery now appears in Zootaxa journal in a paper authored by several experts including DL Hancock from the UK, Sudhir Singh from Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and H Sankararaman from Annamalai University. According to Sankar, there are 104 recognised species from genus Euphranta that are distributed internationally. “Of this, 14 are present in India. The discovery of Euphranta Siruvani is the brand new addition to the checklist.”

“This fruit fly is a rare fellow and a valuable addition to the diversity,” says David K J, scientist at ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru. “We first check with a catalogue, then refer to available literature, and connect with authorities around the world over mail before confirming it as a new species,” explains David.

The species are named after ‘type locality’ (the place from where it was first collected), a specific characteristic feature or after the collector. In this case, they chose the place, a thriving ecosystem of rich fauna and flora and also the source of drinking water for Coimbatore.

Omyomymar hayati | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from the fruit fly, additionally a brand new fairy fly species was found at Siruvani. The species Omyomymar hayati is named after Professor Mohammad Hayat of Aligarh Muslim University for his contributions in insect taxonomy.

“I recently spotted a pair of fruit flies from Coorg and named it Acidoxantha Galibeedu, after the place in Coorg. Then, I observed that the flies can be seen in Kerala too during my trip there. Similarly, may be the Siruvani species can be seen across the Western Ghats and Kerala in South India. We have to study further to understand its distribution,” explains David, who has identified and described 20 new species of fruit flies of India.

The genus Euphranta contains many fruit-infesting species, including the cassiae that feeds on the pods of Kanikonna (Cassia fistula) trees. “There are 5,000 species of fruit flies across the world. In India, we have 290 species so far; we keep adding to the list.”

K T Prathapan, an expert on beetles, who works at Agriculture University of Kerala, says fruit flies have a lifespan of three to four weeks. “By infecting fruits, they damage the reproductive capacity of plants. Some species breed in bamboo shoots. And then there are cucurbit fruit flies that are pests of cucurbits such as cucumber, gourds, and pumpkins.”

The study of fruit flies is important for the agricultural economy, as they infect mangoes, melons, gourds, and guavas, says Sankararaman. “It lays eggs in fruits and the larvae feed on the pulp. We are yet to have more insights about the biology of the species discovered in Siruvani.”

K Mohan Prasath, founder of Act for Butterflies, says there are also many parasitic insects that are helpful to farmers in pest control. Mohan and his team have compiled a list of over 1,000 species of moths across Tamil Nadu and plan to bring it out in a book form soon. “We hope such discoveries build interest in entomology that covers insects, butterflies, and moths. Identification of new species is especially relevant now as there is habitat destruction of many species because of climate change.”