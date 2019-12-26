A date with the ring of fire

It was an unforgettable three minutes. Chennai-based wildlife photographer Munish Palaniappan tracked the path of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse to Kanadukathan village in Chettinad and decided to photograph the spectacle. “I was thrilled to see the ring of fire. It lasted three minutes, starting at 9.27 am,” he recalls. The 42-year-old spent a month preparing for the big day. “I used a map from NASA to find out the exact time and path,” he adds.

Munish shortlisted three places: Mangaluru, Coimbatore, and Karaikudi. “But from Mangaluru, I found out, I would be able to see only a crescent and not the entire ring. I decided against going to Coimbatore after reading up on the weather forecast. Friends from there called me, saying the city had overcast skies. Finally, I picked Karaikudi. Incidentally, it is my native place.”

The location out of his way, Munish also had to source suitable camera equipment to shoot the eclipse. “If I used a regular lens, I would end up with a burnt sensor,” he points out. And so, he had to find a good solar filter. “I had the option of getting it imported from the US. But I figured that it would reach me only in January.” After some asking around, he got a friend of his wife’s to buy the filter for him from Singapore.

Once at Kanadukathan, Munish went to a comfortable spot with his camera, fingers crossed. “I put in all this effort to get to see the ring of fire,” he says, “Photographing it is my way of sharing it with the world.” For him, this was an “opportunity of a lifetime.” He explains, “I travel every year to the Himalayas to take photos of the night sky and the Milky Way. But they are permanent. I can go there any time. If I had missed the solar eclipse, I would have felt like I’d missed out on something huge.”

In the end, he saw what he wished to, and documented it with his camera too. “I’m glad it paid off,” he says. “My mentor always said that if we put in our best efforts, Nature will make it happen.”