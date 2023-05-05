A curious case of human-elephant cohabitation in Munnar

May 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Amid instances of human-elephant conflict in the forest fringes, Padayappa, a docile wild tusker in Munnar, represents a case of peaceful coexistence.

‘The gentle’ tusker, familiar with local residents and tourists visiting Munnar, frequently raids shops and houses for vegetables and fruits.

According to Munnar panchayat officials, last month Padayappa broke into a waste treatment plant run by the Munnar panchayat at Kallar, near Munnar, and ate vegetable leftovers.

“Initially, we were not sure of the steps to be taken to keep him at bay. We fixed gates and grills in front of the waste treatment plant to prevent the entry of the tusker. But Padayappa broke the iron grills and ate the vegetable waste from sacks kept at the plant. The repeated attacks caused nearly ₹30,000 worth loss to the panchayat,” says panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan.

“Knowing well that he will be back for the new source of food, we decided to segregate edible vegetables from the waste and keep it apart for the tusker. The staff began to separate vegetables such as cabbage, carrot, and ladies finger and keep them in an open place in front of the plant. Padayappa comes daily around 2.30 p.m. to eat this and will leave peacefully afterwards,” says Mr. Sahajan.

A veterinary surgeon of the Forest department says eating vegetables will not harm the health of the tusker. “Over the years, the tusker had developed the habit of raiding roadside shops for vegetables. Now it is easier for him to get his favourite food,” says the official.

Forest officials say the tusker has not attacked shops or entered human habitations in search of food for the past two weeks.

Padayappa, named after a hit movie of Rajinikanth, has many admirers in an area known for man-animal conflicts, primarily because of his calm nature. He makes “friendly” appearances on roads, helping himself to food stored in shops without causing damage.

The elephant, believed to be around 60 years old, can be easily identified by its unusually long tusks and a limp due to an injury to its hind leg.