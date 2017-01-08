How green is my desk?

There’s nothing like walking into a space that’s surrounded by greenery. In a city, there’s so much joy in gifting a plant that breathes and lives. What’s better for urban folks, who’re stressed for time, than having something that requires just the minimal care? A mini green turf, a living present which is not cumbersome, is a welcome change among gifting options.

Mini landscapes are an attractive option. An assembly of plants on soil, the landscape is imaginatively put together to create a tiny scene.

Not sure of what this is all about? Check out websites selling flowers and potted plants. After going through the regular riff raff, the pages will open up to potted beauties. Tiny colourful mushrooms with a few sheep in one place, or the dwarfed plant with tiny inanimate birds perched on its branches or a scenery made to replicate a farmyard with cows and birds grazing freely, all make for a pretty picture.

Afreen with her husband Zaheer Husain at Lorea

The best trees for miniature gardens are conifers because they resemble full-sized trees. These are however, not dwarf-sized like the bonsai.They are regular trees, but small in size. Other ideal types for indoor landscaping are ‘baby trees’ that mostly come with small leaves and grow slowly, for eg., the Boxwood or Japanese Holly.

“When looking for trees that you can use indoors for your mini garden, look for plants that resemble full-sized trees. The bottom leaves can be trimmed to expose the trunk, thus giving it a look of the tree rather than a shrub. Unless one has good knowledge about plants, trimming and potting should be left to the experts. To begin with, one can try with potted bulbs which need minimal care, with the option to work on landscaping ideas later,” explains Afreen. Lorea, her flower boutique at Madhapur and Sainikpuri is home to many potted beauties which can be excellent gifting ideas.

In order to make the miniature landscape resemble a real garden, it is advised to use small trees to add height to the miniature garden so that it mimics an outdoor garden perfectly. To these add some shorter plants as bedding to create a lush understory. “All the plants in your container should have the same light and water needs for the best success,” explains Afreen. She and her husband are among the few people in the city to ace this idea and as a gifting option they are working wonders. Their collection of cactus, ground lotus, woodrose are hot sellers. Florists also say that Jade plants don’t just look good but also work best to create drama on your table.

Creating ideas to nurture Potted plants by Afreen and Zaheer (below) for mini landscaping

So, does one go pick ordinary garden soil for miniature landscaping? Expert gardeners advise organic potting soil with no added fertilizers. Even water-retaining polymers will do. They always need to have a drainage hole in the pot/dish where the plant is to be planted. If in doubt on how to go about making your own private mini garden for you wall or table, turn to the DIY videos online.

To start with, try the miniature landscaping with the most easily available money plant. Add some stones, some gravel and you can call it your own version of ‘Jack and the beanstalk.’

These potted beauties do come with a price but given the ceramics and props that go with them, it’s not much for a gift that will live and grow.