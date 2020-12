20 new species discovered in pristine Bolivian Andes

Handout picture released on December 13, 2020 by Conservation International showing the so-called Bolivian flag snake (Eutrachelophis sp. nov.) -for its colours- recently found at the forests of Bolivias Zongo Valley, north of La Paz, Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AFP

16 December 2020 12:25 IST

Co-led by biologist Trond Larsen, the expedition was part of Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program

A scientific expedition high in the Bolivian Andes revealed 20 species new to science, including “lilliputian frog” plus four rediscovered species including the “devil-eyed frog” previously thought to be extinct, Conservation International said.

The expedition was led by the environmental group and the government of capital city La Paz. It included 17 scientists who went to the Chawi Grande, a locality belonging to the Huaylipaya indigenous community near La Paz.

“The remarkable rediscovery of species once thought extinct, especially so close to the city of La Paz, illustrates how sustainable development that embraces conservation of nature can ensure long-term protection of biodiversity,” Conservation International said in a statement.

The lilliputian frog measures only about 10 millimeters in length, making it one of the smallest amphibians in the world.

Handout picture released on December 13, 2020 by Conservation International showing a lilliputian frog recently found at the forests of Bolivias Zongo Valley, north of La Paz, Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Due to their tiny size and habit of living in tunnels beneath the thick layers of moss in the cloud forest, they were difficult to find even by tracking their frequent calls,” the environmental group said.

Four new butterfly species were also discovered, including two species of “metalmark butterflies”, which feed on flower nectar in open areas and forest clearings.

The “devil-eyed frog, which was previously known only from a single individual observed more than 20 years ago, was found to be relatively abundant in the cloud forest,” the group said. Previous expeditions attempting to find this black frog with red eyes concluded empty-handed.

The "devil-eyed" frog (Oreobates zongoensis), discovered by a scientific expedition in the high Bolivian Andes that revealed a new species to science is seen in this handout photo in Zongo, La Paz, Bolivia March 21, 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Also rediscovered was the “Alzatea verticillata,” a small flowering tree that was previously known only from a single record in Bolivia and was found on this expedition after 127 years. “Numerous expeditions had been made in Bolivia to find this mysterious tree over the years. All failed until now,” Conservation International said.