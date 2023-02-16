12 cheetahs from South Africa take off for Gwalior; to fly to Kuno by chopper

February 16, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated February 17, 2023 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

India is expected to welcome the first batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa this weekend, following up on the eight that had been ferried from Namibia last September, Environment Ministry officials disclosed at a briefing here on Thursday.

The cheetahs, five of whom are female, have taken off from Johannesburg and are currently aboard an Indian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globe Master. They are expected to reach Gwalior on Friday and will then be taken to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh in helicopters.

Like the cheetahs brought in from Namibia, these too will be in enclosures for months as part of an acclimatisation process. The cheetahs from Namibia have largely adapted to Indian conditions and are able to individually hunt prey. While they are now being kept in larger enclosures, it will be a few more months before they are completely released into the wild, said S.P. Yadav, Director General (Wildlife) and a key official in charge of the cheetah translocation enterprise.

Self-perpetuating population

All of the Namibian animals were healthy — being monitored through radio collars, and with their movements scrutinised by a large team of local and international conservationists — except one named Sasha who, even as a cub, had liver problems. “However, it is moving along with the other animals and we expect it to be healthy,” he added.

The agreement with the South African government is to send 10-12 cheetahs every year, potentially for the next decade. The ultimate objective of importing cheetahs is to have a sustainable self-perpetuating population, for which a minimum of 40 animals would be required over time.

Need access to prey

To achieve this, the animals — for millenia, native to India, but hunted into extinction by 1952 — need steady access to prey, such as chital, chousingha, chinkara, hare and wild pig. The KNP can now support about 20 cheetahs, but with restoration, protection and management, this can can increase to 40 animals, Mr. Yadav said.

The KNP has a 748 square kilometre area devoid of human settlements; the larger landscape spans around 6,500 sq.km and includes more sites that, with strategies in place, can be used to host more animals. “Already, the animals have shown themselves to be adapting to Indian conditions, such as marking out territory, forming coalitions to hunt and such,” he added.

A major goal of the cheetah translocation plan, along with establishing a viable population, is to develop the region as a tourism hotspot that would benefit the local economy, according to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. “The support that we have got from the villagers [living near Kuno] has been overwhelming. Eco tourism and eco-development will help enhance local community livelihoods,” he said at the press briefing. “We would like to thank the Indian Air Force who have helped transport the animals without any charge.”