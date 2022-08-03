Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about Twitter subpoenas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS
AP SAN FRANCISCO August 03, 2022 05:30 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 02:11 IST

Elon Musk’s wealthy high-tech allies don’t seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company’s legal battle with the Tesla CEO.

San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Mr. Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Mr. Musk is trying to get out of.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter’s legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Mr. Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment.

According to the Post, the subpoena includes “extensive requests for communications, including 'checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organisational calls, meetings, notes, recordings' related to the deal’s financing.'"

Well-known venture capitalists included in the subpoena, according to the report, are Marc Andreessen, founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz; former Facebook exec and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya; and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal and current general partner at Craft Ventures.

Mr. Sacks posted Monday on Twitter that “news that I am being subpoenaed by Twitter’s lawyers reminded me of this issue of Mad Magazine, I don’t know why.” He included a photo of the magazine's cover showing a hand raising a middle finger.

Joe Lonsdale, general partner at 8VC, called Twitter's subpoenas sent to “friends in the ecosystem” surrounding Mr. Musk, Mr. Andreessen and Mr. Sacks a “giant harassing fishing expedition.”

“I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments, but got a “YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED” document notice," he tweeted on Monday.

Representatives for Mr. Sacks, Mr. Andreessen and Mr. Palihapitiya did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday. Mr. Lonsdale did not immediately respond to a message sent through LinkedIn.

