GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Does the fluid-filled sac around the lungs function merely as a cushion from external damage?
Premium

February 17, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

It was long thought that the fluid-filled sac around our lungs functions merely as a cushion from external damage. Turns out, it also houses potent virus-eating cells that rush into the lungs during flu infections. These cells are macrophages, which are immune cells produced in the body, and go into the lungs when there’s an infection. A study found how during an influenza infection, the macrophages leave the exterior cavity and cross into the lungs where they decrease inflammation and reduce levels of disease. Using a laser-based technique, researchers tracked macrophages going into the lungs of mice, and found that the disease became worse with more lung inflammation when the macrophages were removed from the mouse. Once the protein signals have been identified, it may be possible to create drugs that boost either the number of macrophages, or their activity. The results show that macrophages are recruited to the lung during a severe influenza A virus infection and contribute to recovery from influenza. The researchers have been able to identify the source of lung macrophages independent of monocyte recruitment and local proliferation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.