GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do some spiders exploit firefly’s flashing signals to lure more prey?
Premium

Published - August 31, 2024 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fireflies rely on flashing signals to communicate with other fireflies using light-emitting lanterns on their abdomens. In fireflies of the species Abscondita terminalis, males make multi-pulse flashes with two lanterns to attract females, while females make single-pulse flashes with their one lantern to attract males. Researchers now have evidence that an orb-weaving spider (Araneus ventricosus) manipulates the flashing signals of male fireflies ensnared in its web such that they mimic the typical flashes of a female firefly, thereby luring other males to serve as their next meal. Researchers suspected that the spiders might be attracting males to their webs by somehow manipulating their flashing behaviour. During field experiments they found that the spider’s web more often captured male fireflies when the spider was present. The signals made by male fireflies in webs with spiders looked a lot more like the signals of free females. Specifically, the ensnared males used single-pulse signals using only one of their lanterns, not both. The findings suggested that the males weren’t altering their flashes as a distress signal. The researchers propose that the spiders alter the firefly’s signal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.