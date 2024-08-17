Do heat waves affect urban trees more than their rural counterparts?

A recent study details how trees in New York City, Boston and Baltimore, Maryland are more negatively impacted by heat waves and drought than trees of the same species in nearby rural forests. The urban trees in the three cities experienced greater negative impacts from heat waves and drought compared to rural trees. Also, the growth rates and carbon storage capabilities of urban trees are significantly reduced during extreme weather conditions. The growth of oak trees, but not red maple trees, in the urban sites of Boston and New York City was more adversely impacted by heat stress than their rural counterparts. But such urban-rural differences in the growth of oak trees was not seen in Maryland. The harsh urban environment, characterised by hotter, drier conditions and higher pollution levels, exacerbates the vulnerability of urban trees to climate stress. The finding highlights the challenges urban trees face in the context of climate change and underscores the importance of tailored urban forestry management as a tool for protecting tree species and reducing urban heat islands. As cities continue to grapple with the impacts of climate change, the study provides critical insights into how urban trees’ health and the ecosystem services they offer might be jeopardised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.