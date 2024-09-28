GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do domestic chicks have innate ability to recognise faces?
Premium

Published - September 28, 2024 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Multiple behavioural studies have suggested that face selectivity might be an inborn feature of the brain. Both newborn human babies and newly hatched domestic chicks that have never seen faces before show spontaneous attraction toward face-like stimuli composed of three dark features representing eyes and a mouth/beak. Researchers uncovered a population of neurons that respond to a face-like visual stimulus, which consisted of two eyes and a beak, in one-week-old chicks that were not previously exposed to faces. By recording single-cell neural responses to face-like stimuli in young face-naïve domestic chicks the researchers revealed a population of neurons selectively responding to a canonical face-like configuration, compared to alternative configurations or isolated facial features. The findings suggest that face-responsive neurons in the brain of young chicks may be innate and emerge in young domestic chicks, and potentially other animals, without any previous face exposure. 

Published - September 28, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.