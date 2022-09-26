On September 23, 1889, Japanese gaming company Nintendo was founded. Here is a quiz on video games from across the world.
Daily Quiz | On Video Games
On September 23, 1889, Japanese gaming company Nintendo was founded. Here is a quiz on video games from across the world.
Daily Quiz | On Video Games
1/6
1.
In this video game, players complete lines by moving differently shaped pieces which descend onto the playing field. The completed lines disappear and grant the player points. Name the game.
Answer :
Tetris
2.
This game is about a pirate cat who sets on a quest to find an ancient amulet while fighting enemies. Name the game.
Answer :
Claw
3.
This is a text-based game, and the player assumes the role of a wagon leader guiding a party of settlers in the United States. Name the game.
Answer :
The Oregon Trail
4.
This is a third-person shooter game that centres on a former detective who attempts to solve the murder of his family while investigating a drug trafficking case involving a mysterious new designer drug. Eventually, the detective becomes entangled in a large conspiracy, involving a pharmaceutical company. Name the game.
Answer :
Max Payne
5.
This is a futuristic racing video game, players compete in the F3600 anti-gravity racing league, piloting one of a selection of craft in races on several tracks around the world. There are seven race tracks in the game. Name the game.
Answer :
Wipeout
6.
This is a music video game which allows up to four players to simulate the performance of popular rock songs by playing with controllers modelled after musical instruments. Name the game.