Daily Quiz | On Video Games

September 26, 2022 11:34 IST

On September 23, 1889, Japanese gaming company Nintendo was founded. Here is a quiz on video games from across the world.

1. In this video game, players complete lines by moving differently shaped pieces which descend onto the playing field. The completed lines disappear and grant the player points. Name the game.

Answer : Tetris

2. This game is about a pirate cat who sets on a quest to find an ancient amulet while fighting enemies. Name the game.

Answer : Claw

3. This is a text-based game, and the player assumes the role of a wagon leader guiding a party of settlers in the United States. Name the game.

Answer : The Oregon Trail

4. This is a third-person shooter game that centres on a former detective who attempts to solve the murder of his family while investigating a drug trafficking case involving a mysterious new designer drug. Eventually, the detective becomes entangled in a large conspiracy, involving a pharmaceutical company. Name the game.

Answer : Max Payne

5. This is a futuristic racing video game, players compete in the F3600 anti-gravity racing league, piloting one of a selection of craft in races on several tracks around the world. There are seven race tracks in the game. Name the game.

Answer : Wipeout

6. This is a music video game which allows up to four players to simulate the performance of popular rock songs by playing with controllers modelled after musical instruments. Name the game.

Answer : Rock Band



