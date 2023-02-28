Daily Quiz | On Steve Jobs
1 / 5 |
In 1985, Steve Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak received an award from the then U.S. President Ronald Regan for the development of the personal computer which sparked the birth of a new industry. Name the Award.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : National Medal of Technology and Innovation
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
One class that Jobs audited at Reed College later helped him in greater attention to certain elements of Apple products. What was the class?
3 / 5 |
This Disney-Pixar movie was dedicated to Jobs, who died before the release of the film. It reads: “Dedicated with love and gratitude to Steve Jobs, our partner, mentor and friend.”
Name the movie.
4 / 5 |
In 2007, when Jobs introduced the iPhone, he began his presentation by saying that Apple was introducing three revolutionary products but the big reveal was it would all be a single product. One was a widescreen iPod with touch controls and another was a revolutionary mobile phone. What was the third?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Internet communications device
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
When he died, Jobs owned more stock in which company than Apple?
COMMents
SHARE