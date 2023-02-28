Daily Quiz | On Steve Jobs

1 / 5 | In 1985, Steve Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak received an award from the then U.S. President Ronald Regan for the development of the personal computer which sparked the birth of a new industry. Name the Award. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : National Medal of Technology and Innovation SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | One class that Jobs audited at Reed College later helped him in greater attention to certain elements of Apple products. What was the class? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Calligraphy SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This Disney-Pixar movie was dedicated to Jobs, who died before the release of the film. It reads: “Dedicated with love and gratitude to Steve Jobs, our partner, mentor and friend.” Name the movie. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Brave’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 2007, when Jobs introduced the iPhone, he began his presentation by saying that Apple was introducing three revolutionary products but the big reveal was it would all be a single product. One was a widescreen iPod with touch controls and another was a revolutionary mobile phone. What was the third? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Internet communications device SHOW ANSWER