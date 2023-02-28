HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Steve Jobs
Premium

Apple founder Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955. Here is a quiz in honour of the man who revolutionised the tech world

February 28, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Steve Jobs
Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |  In 1985, Steve Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak received an award from the then U.S. President Ronald Regan for the development of the personal computer which sparked the birth of a new industry. Name the Award.
Answer : National Medal of Technology and Innovation
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.