Coimbatore gears up to watch the grand annular solar eclipse

“Wear a pair solar goggles, step out of your house and look up the sky — that’s the right way to observe the solar eclipse on December 26,” says S. Anand of Coimbatore Astronomy Club. “Do not observe with naked eyes or through binoculars or telescopes (without solar filter). Do not use your branded sunglasses, or hold film negatives, X-ray film or soldering glass. They are not good enough to combat the intensity of heat that can damage vision,” he reiterates. All one needs is a pair of solar goggles (that are meant for observing the sun) to watch the total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse is a celestial event in which the moon briefly appears to take a bite out of the sun. The third and final solar eclipse of 2019 will occur over Asia, Africa and Australia on December 26, 2019. “While partial solar eclipse happens once in two years, a total solar eclipse is rare. In the past there were annular solar eclipses viewed in Coimbatore in the years 1748 and 1872. Next total solar eclipse in Coimbatore will be in 2168. Hence for a particular place annular and total solar eclipses are very rare,” says K. Sakthivel, founder of Coimbatore Astronomy Club. “Almost 90 per cent of the sun will be covered,” he adds.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are exactly in line with the Earth, when the moon is between earth and sun. But as the size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun, you can only see the outer rim of the sun appearing as a bright ring surrounding the dark disk of the moon.

The moon covers the Sun’s center, leaving its outer edges visible and that appears as a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the Moon. It is is a spellbinding visual spectacle.

“Over 50 members of the Bengaluru Astronomy Club will be visiting Coimbatore to watch the spectacle,” says Anand. Other cities where this will be visible are Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Sibolga, Batam, Singapore, Singkawang and Guam. The annular eclipse will also be visible from Tiruppur for three minutes, 11 seconds, and from Ammapattinam on the east coast for three minutes, 15 seconds.