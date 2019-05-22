Code trip: Bengaluru’s Sachin Rammoorthy is on his way to Googleplex after winning Google code in

Sachin Rammoorthy does what one usually sees boys of his age (16) do: watch and play cricket. “I am an RCB fan,” says the young boy, who hangs out with friends, plays squash, swims and does his homework.

Sachin has also done what many of his age have not: start a career-counselling website (indianstudentroom.com in 2017). A year later, he, with his tenth-grade mates, Bhavya Vyas and Veman Reddy, started a podcast on the site which features Rujuta Diwekar (celebrity nutritionist), MasterChef Ajay Chopra, Ashwini Nachappa (Olympian) and an Israeli Intelligence agent.

Recently, he did something only 17 others from India could manage: win Google’s Code-In (for 2018), a contest for pre-university students (aged between 13 and 17) in open source software development. Since 2010, over 8,000 students from 107 countries participated in the competition, wherein they worked on various tasks, ranging from coding to design, given to them by their respective open source organisation. Each organisation, at the end, picked two winners. Sachin, this year, was selected as the winner by Liquid Galaxy, a company that deals with data visualisation.

The grand prize includes, among other goodies, a trip to Googleplex, the headquarters of the internet behemoth in California, in June. Of this, Sachin reacts like how boys half his age would when they are taken to Disneyland. “Yes, I am excited about going there,” he grins, “I will get to meet actual Googlers and take pictures of the spaceship (a replica of SpaceShipOne, an experimental air-launched rocket-powered aircraft) and the dinosaur (Stan, a T-Rex skeleton’s replica) there.”

Sachin’s initiation into computer languages was in sixth grade, when he was taught HTML at school. In the eighth grade, his father got him a HTC phone and he was hooked to the Android. As he downloaded Apps from the Play Store, Sachin was curious about their creation. Soon, he signed up for a free course in Udacity and learnt Google’s mobile operating system. The more he learnt, he realised there was more to learn. So, in 2017 and 2018, he picked up Python, a high-level programming language, as well.

This is when he got to know about Google’s Code-In. To gather more knowledge and to stand a chance to visit Googleplex, he participated in the contest while preparing for his Class 10 board examination.

“It was a little hectic,” he shares, “I had to juggle between school and this. I would come back from school, finish my assignments and dedicate enough time for this.”

Sachin was among the 75 global finalists that year but could not go all the way. In 2018, however, he accomplished the mission.

The boy, who started a career counselling website at 14 has still not made up his mind about his own career. “I don’t know… I have a lot of interests,” he says and, after a brief thought, adds, “I am more into computers these days. So, maybe, I am inclining towards this side.”

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton at Googleplex, awaits Sachin.