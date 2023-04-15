HamberMenu
Can viruses hide in the DNA of unicellular organisms?
April 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Scientists at the University of Innsbruck have discovered over 30,000 viruses by using the high-performance computer cluster ‘Leo’ and sophisticated detective work ( Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

The viruses hide in the DNA of unicellular organisms. In some cases, up to 10% of microbial DNA consists of built-in viruses. Built into the genome of the microbes, they found the DNA of over 30,000 previously unknown viruses, says a release. This hidden DNA may allow the replication of complete and functional viruses in the host cell. These viruses do not appear to harm their hosts. On the contrary, some may even protect them. Many appear to be similar to so-called virophages. These viruses infect and destroy other harmful viruses that infect their host cell.

The DNA of the newly discovered viruses is similar to virophage DNA. Therefore, it is probable that the host microbes protect themselves from giant viruses through these built-in viruses.

