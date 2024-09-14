ADVERTISEMENT

Can light pollution be a new risk factor for Alzheimer’s?
Premium

Published - September 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Outdoor light at night could be a significant risk factor in Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. Light pollution has already been associated with increased risk of some disorders and diseases. Based on light intensity, researchers divided people into different groups. In the five groups, they found that light intensity was correlated with Alzheimer’s disease prevalence even when some well-established disease factors were not. While the cause is unknown, higher night time light intensity was associated with a greater Alzheimer’s disease prevalence than any other risk factor examined in the study for those under the age of 65, suggesting that younger people may be more sensitive to the effects of light exposure at night. Exposure to light influences the body’s natural sleep-wake pattern, which is called a circadian rhythm. Exposure to light at night can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm, which can promote inflammation and make a person less resilient and more prone to disease. The research results are limited to a subset of the population and further testing is needed to better understand the connection between evening outdoor light and Alzheimer’s disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US