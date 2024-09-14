Can light pollution be a new risk factor for Alzheimer’s?

Outdoor light at night could be a significant risk factor in Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. Light pollution has already been associated with increased risk of some disorders and diseases. Based on light intensity, researchers divided people into different groups. In the five groups, they found that light intensity was correlated with Alzheimer’s disease prevalence even when some well-established disease factors were not. While the cause is unknown, higher night time light intensity was associated with a greater Alzheimer’s disease prevalence than any other risk factor examined in the study for those under the age of 65, suggesting that younger people may be more sensitive to the effects of light exposure at night. Exposure to light influences the body’s natural sleep-wake pattern, which is called a circadian rhythm. Exposure to light at night can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm, which can promote inflammation and make a person less resilient and more prone to disease. The research results are limited to a subset of the population and further testing is needed to better understand the connection between evening outdoor light and Alzheimer’s disease.