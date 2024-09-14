GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can light pollution be a new risk factor for Alzheimer’s?
Premium

Published - September 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Outdoor light at night could be a significant risk factor in Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. Light pollution has already been associated with increased risk of some disorders and diseases. Based on light intensity, researchers divided people into different groups. In the five groups, they found that light intensity was correlated with Alzheimer’s disease prevalence even when some well-established disease factors were not. While the cause is unknown, higher night time light intensity was associated with a greater Alzheimer’s disease prevalence than any other risk factor examined in the study for those under the age of 65, suggesting that younger people may be more sensitive to the effects of light exposure at night. Exposure to light influences the body’s natural sleep-wake pattern, which is called a circadian rhythm. Exposure to light at night can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm, which can promote inflammation and make a person less resilient and more prone to disease. The research results are limited to a subset of the population and further testing is needed to better understand the connection between evening outdoor light and Alzheimer’s disease.

Published - September 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.