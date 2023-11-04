Can light make water evaporate without heat?

November 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated November 03, 2023 11:51 pm IST

Evaporation is happening all around us all the time, from the sweat cooling our bodies to the dew burning off in the morning sun. But our understanding of this process may have been missing a piece all this time. Researchers have been puzzled upon finding that water in their experiments, which was held in a sponge-like material known as a hydrogel, was evaporating at a higher rate than could be explained by the amount of heat, or thermal energy, that the water was receiving. After carrying out a series of new experiments and simulations, a team of researchers at MIT concluded: Under certain conditions, at the interface where water meets air, light can directly bring about evaporation without the need for heat, and it actually does so even more efficiently than heat. In these experiments, the water was held in a hydrogel material, but the researchers suggest that the phenomenon may occur under other conditions as well. The phenomenon might play a role in the formation and evolution of fog and clouds, and thus would be important to incorporate into climate models to improve their accuracy, the researchers say. And it might play an important part in many industrial processes such as solar-powered desalination of water, perhaps enabling alternatives to the step of converting sunlight to heat first.

