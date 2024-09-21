Can heat-related illnesses be prevented in dogs?

A study has found that voluntary dunking of heads in water maintained at 22 degree C by dogs with limited water ingestion is the most effective method for rapid cooling after exercise. It reduces core body temperature within five minutes. Dunking of heads in water is a viable option when whole-body water immersion is not due to limited water availability. Currently, the recommended cooling strategy after exertional hyperthermia involves full or partial immersion in cool water or using a fan to increase air circulation and evaporation after wetting the skin thoroughly. Voluntary head dunking not only cooled dogs faster than other techniques but also prevented dangerous post-exercise temperature spikes. Since heat stress can increase the blood flow to the head, nose, tongue and ears, cooling the head enables rapid cooling of the whole body with limited amounts of water. Heat-related illness is a serious risk for dogs, especially during warm weather when dogs can quickly overheat during activities, putting them at risk of heat injury or heat stroke. The research emphasises the critical rule of “cool first, transport second,” which encourages owners to begin cooling dogs immediately if they show signs of heat stress, before seeking veterinary care. Alternatively, allowing the dog to drink controlled amounts of cool water and pouring water on the dog’s head may provide some benefit but it warrants further study.

