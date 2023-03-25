ADVERTISEMENT

Can distant planets harbour life?
Premium

March 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

A new study ( The Astrophysical Journal) describes how extraterrestrial life has the potential to exist on distant exoplanets inside a special area called the ‘terminator zone’, which is a ring on planets that have one side that always faces its star and one side that is always dark.

Such planets are particularly common because they exist around stars that make up about 70% of the stars seen in the night sky — so-called M-dwarf stars, which are relatively dimmer than our sun, says a release. The terminator is the dividing line between the day and night sides of the planet.

Terminator zones could exist in that “just right” temperature zone between too hot and too cold. On the dark sides of terminator planets, perpetual night would yield plummeting temperatures that could cause any water to be frozen in ice. The side of the planet always facing its star could be too hot for water to remain in the open for long.

Researchers modelled the climate of terminator planets using software typically used to model earth’s climate, but with a few adjustments, including slowing down planetary rotation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed to be the first time astronomers have been able to show that such planets can sustain habitable climates confined to this terminator region, says the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Question Corner

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US