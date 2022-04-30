  • A cross-sectional survey of nearly 6,000 people across age groups done in the midst of the third wave in India has thrown up some interesting findings
  • Though the booster dose was to be administered only after nine months following the second dose, there have been accounts of people who had received a booster dose less than nine months after the second dose
  • The increased chances of infection among those who had not received a booster dose could also be because of lower usage of N95 masks