GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Are jellyfish randomly moving organisms?
Premium

Published - August 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Despite there being some evidence that jellyfish may actively affect their position, the role of active swimming in controlling jellyfish movement and the characteristics of jellyfish swimming behavior, have not been fully understood. As a result, jellyfish are often considered as passively drifting or randomly moving organisms. But a recent study using drone videos helped understand and track multiple adjacent jellyfish. The maximum depth of the jellyfish observed in the drone footage was less than 4 metres. The video analysis showed that the movement of jellyfish is modulated by distinctly directional swimming patterns that are oriented away from the coast and against the direction of surface gravity waves. The behaviour of individual jellyfish translates into a synchronised directional swimming of the aggregation as a whole. The study showed the importance of active swimming in regulating jellyfish movement. The researchers undertook numerical simulations, which showed that the counter-wave swimming behavior of jellyfish results in biased correlated random-walk movement patterns that reduce the risk of stranding. This provides the jellyfish with an adaptive advantage critical to their survival.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.