An immortal cell line and reparation, 70 years later

August 10, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

If much of the debate in health care is about equity, in a sense practically every innovation in biological care has been based on a con job, a steal. The biggest strike to rectify decades of wrong came last week, when biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific came to an agreement with the family of Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells were removed from her without her permission when under treatment in a hospital in Maryland.

These cells went on to become an immortalised cell line called HeLa (for Henrietta Lacks) used in scientific research. It is reportedly the most commonly used cell line across the world, and yet neither the patient, a 31- year old poor, African American woman nor her family were acknowledged or compensated for the contribution. The cells were taken from the patient when she was under treatment for cervical cancer. That wrong was righted last week.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown in a petridish, in a lab in controlled conditions, outside of their natural environment. These cells are used in critical and path breaking scientific research to develop drugs, vaccines (polio), study the effects of radiation, how pathogens affect humans, gene mapping and the list could go on. Usually cells cultured in the lab from human cells could be kept alive for only a few days, subject to the phenomenon of cellular senescence, or the cessation of cell division. However, all that changed when Henrietta Lacks appeared on the firmament of cell biology with a bunch of cells that behaved like nothing scientists had ever seen before, allowing them to create an ‘immortalised cell line’.

An immortalised cell line, simply, is a population of cells from which would normally not proliferate indefinitely but, due to mutations, has achieved the ability to keep on dividing, never reaching the point of senescence. Johns Hopkins biologist George Otto Gey was initially foxed by the fact that Henrietta’s cells were behaving differently when dunked in a culture medium and stirred in a roller drum - they were constantly multiplying and did not require a glass surface to grow. It was observed that the cells doubled every 20–24 hours unlike previous specimens that died out. He realised their potential and went on to turn this into what would probably count among modern science’s greatest tools - a widely shared immortalised cell line. It is said that in the 1960s, HeLa cells that were taken on space missions to study the effects of space travel on living cells and tissue, divided even more quickly in zero gravity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is averred that Lacks’ cervical cancer provided the mutation that was required for her cells to evade normal cell death. HeLa cells were the first human cells to be successfully cloned in 1953 by Theodore Puck and Philip I. Marcus at the University of Colorado, Denver, and since then, HeLa cells have “continually been used for research.”

There is no doubt she contributed unknowingly perhaps to several scientific discoveries, cures for maladies and vaccines, but Lacks herself did not survive, her permission was not sought to take her cells (as was common at that time), and she died tragically at the young age of 31. She might have been consigned to mortal transience, ironically despite her uniquely immortal cells and the benefit they conferred to the human race. But for Rebecca Skloot, who as a young girl heard of Henrietta Lacks and her cell line from a tutor and was intrigued that she had never heard of her before, despite her seminal contribution to science. Skloot never lost interest, but went on to, as an adult write a fascinating story: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, in 2010, to shine a light on the truth, in an attempt to not only tell the world about what actually happened, but also seek justice for the family.

“ There’s no way of knowing exactly how many of Henrietta’s cells are alive today. One scientist estimates that if you could pile all HeLA cells ever grown on to a scale, they’d weight more than 50 million metric tons - an inconceivable number, given that individual cell weighs almost nothing,” writes Skloot. In comparison, there was literally nothing in the public sphere about Henrietta Lacks until Skloot went digging.

Henrietta Lacks was born as Loretta Pleasant in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 1, 1920, the 9th child of Eliza and Johnny Pleasant. Her mother died four years later in childbirth, and her father moved with his 10 children to Clover, Virginia, where he sent them off to relatives to live. Henrietta went to her grandfather who was incidentally raising another cousin David Day who she went on to marry. The Days then moved to Maryland, after he found a job in a steel factory.

Skloot records that before her fifth pregnancy, Henrietta had unusual bleeding, and a lump developed on her cervix, after the birth. Reluctantly, she decided it was time to go the hospital. At the gynaecology department at Johns Hopkins Hospital, a biopsy revealed the cervical tumour that had been hitherto missed, though she had been under care during the birth and post-natal period too.

Henrietta went on to undergo radiotherapy to the cervix. It was then that the surgeon extracted two small tissue samples: one from the tumour and the other from healthy tissue nearby. Notably, we learn from the book that Henrietta herself was unaware that any sample had been taken. Consent of the patients, particularly of African American descent, at that time was not even considered. The more notorious violation was the Tuskegee Syphillus Study - for unethical experimentation on African American patients in rural America. Meanwhile, Lacks’ children continued to be eviscerated by poverty.

It was after the book was published that the timeline sets itself on a path of correction. The National Institutes of Health , in the US reportedly set up a panel with Lacks family members to review requests to conduct further research on HeLa cells. This was the first time that the family felt included in their grand matriarch’s contribution to the world. As Nature went on to record in an article after the announcement of compensation last week: The cells have been instrumental in at least three Nobel-prizewinning discoveries, but Lacks’s family was not compensated for those uses.

Nature further recorded that in the wake of protests over racial justice in 2020, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) in Chevy Chase, Maryland, announced a six-figure gift to the Henrietta Lacks Foundation, founded by Skloot to provide assistance to individuals and family members who have been affected by non-consensual medical studies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s settlement with the Lacks family is a gesture from the users themselves. Thermo Fisher in Waltham, Massachusetts, sells products derived from the cells. While the details of the settlement are still not in the public domain, one thing is certain: It will give the Lacks family agency over how the cells are used. Reparation has been made, in a sense, but there is hope because, in this, is the acknowledgement of the wrongs of the past, and a desire to render justice, even if seven decades later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT