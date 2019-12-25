All you need to know about tomorrow's solar eclipse

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness on December 26 an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun appears as a ring (annulus) around the Moon. Solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This annular solar eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

When can I see the eclipse?

The partial eclipse will begin at 8.04 a.m. when the moon 'touches' the sun’s edge, and at 9.24 a.m. the annular phase will start and the full eclipse would be visible. At 9.26 a.m., the maximum eclipse would occur, when the moon is closest to the centre of the sun. By 9.27 a.m. the full eclipse will end, and by 11.05 a.m. the moon will leave the edges of the sun, ending the partial eclipse. The total eclipse will last for 3.12 minutes

“The eclipse will start in Qatar, the UAE, Oman and due to its geological positioning, Cheruvathur (Kerala) will be the first place in India where it will be very visible,” said Sachin Bamba of Space India, which works in the field of astronomy education.

Here is a table showing the time of the eclipse at different places, according to a release from M.P.Birla Planetarium, Kolkata:

How to safely watch an eclipse:

It is not advisable to look at the Sun during a solar eclipse with naked eyes. Only eclipse glasses that have a certification with "ISO 12312-2 international standard" are safe for use, according to NASA. Other options are the number 14 welder's glass, or a pinhole projector that allows a user to project the image of the sun on paper or cardboard.

It is safe to eat, drink and carry out your daily activities during an eclipse.

Here is a poster from the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai

From where can I watch the eclipse?

Click on your city to see which planetarium, school or museum has made viewing arrangements