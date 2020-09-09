Watch | World's largest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal

09 September 2020 15:27 IST

A video on the world's largest rooftop greenhouse, located in Montreal, Canada

The world's largest rooftop greenhouse is located in Montreal, Canada. The greenhouse than spans 15,000 sq m was set up by a company called Lufa Farms, on the top of a warehouse.

The greenhouse was opened to meet the growing demand for locally sourced foods. This greenhouse, almost the size of three football fields, can grow enough food to feed 10,000 families

