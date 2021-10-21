Watch | Why is the demand for seaweed growing?

21 October 2021 16:28 IST

A video on seaweed cultivation and the reason behind the increased demand for seaweed across the world

"Seaweed" is the common name for countless species of marine plants and algae that grow in the ocean as well as in other water bodies.

They are the new renewable source of food, energy, chemicals and medicines with manifold nutritional, industrial, biomedical, agriculture and personal care applications.

Various versions of seaweed are used in laboratories, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper, paint and processed foods.

Advertising

Advertising

India is slowly opening up to the possibilities in the seaweed industry. The government has come up with an investment of nearly ₹640 crore and it hopes to increase seaweed production to 10 crore tonnes by 2025.