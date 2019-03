Erode’s unique slender turmeric gets a GI tag for its distinctive fragrance and colour.

The plant’s underground stems or rhizomes have been used as spice, dye, medicine and religious maker since antiquity. Tamil Nadu is the third largest grower of turmeric in the country (behind Telangana and Maharashtra), with 132.4 tonnes produced in 2015-16.

The spice’s colour comes mainly from curcumin, a bright yellow phenolic compound that has been in the news for its ostensible potential to fight cancer.