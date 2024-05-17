ADVERTISEMENT

The happy, hopeful coffee farmers of Karnataka
Premium

Updated - May 17, 2024 08:19 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 08:00 am IST

The soaring prices of coffee beans, driven by a global shortage in crop production, have provided a ray of hope for growers in Karnataka, which produces most of India’s coffee. Planters tell The Hindu that while this is good, the more significant problems remain

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,G T Sathish

Coffee plantation workers planting saplings in Chikkamagaluru district. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Sanketh Appaiah, a young coffee planter in a village near Madikeri in north Kodagu, is now the proud owner of a new SUV thanks to the rising prices of coffee over the past three months. The 42-year-old is happily driving his new vehicle across the hilly terrain of the small district in south Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soaring prices of coffee beans, driven by a global shortage in crop production, have provided a ray of hope for coffee growers in Karnataka, which is the highest coffee-growing State in India. Currently, at a 15-year high, these prices are a boon for growers who have weathered a tumultuous decade.

“I own an 8-acre Robusta coffee plantation. For the first time in 15 years, the coffee price has increased, helping me to fulfil my plan of buying a new SUV this year,” said a visibly thrilled Appaiah. Like him, many coffee planters who are experiencing good prices after a decade are investing in various assets, such as plots of land, apartments, houses, and new vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

A prominent cooperative bank in Kodagu received around 800 applications in a single day for vehicle loans in April. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the bank manager said, “We have never seen so many people applying for vehicle loans. This trend can be attributed to the increase in crop prices. At the same time, we are also noticing that farmers are repaying their loans on time this year, which is also due to the increase in coffee prices.” Karnataka contributes 71% to the total production of coffee in India, followed by Kerala at 21% and Tamil Nadu at 5%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coffee flowers of the Robusta variety in a coffee plantation at Mundagodu in Chikkamagaluru district. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

Some farmers holding on to produce

Abubakr Ahmad, a coffee trader in Gonikoppa in south Kodagu, says that the price of a 50-kilo bag of Robusta beans has surged to nearly ₹11,000. Robusta is the primary coffee variety grown in Kodagu. “This year marks a significant increase from the average prices seen since 2008 when the price of Robusta was between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000,” he said.

“Many coffee growers have sold their coffee, while a few, especially large-scale planters, are holding onto their produce, anticipating a further increase in prices in the days to come. However, over the last two weeks, there has been a slight drop in prices,” Ahmad added.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO and secretary of the Coffee Board, said a significant increase in global demand was driven primarily by low production in Brazil, the world’s leading coffee exporter. “Despite poor yields, coffee production is expected to reach 3.54 lakh tonnes, a marginal increase over last year’s production of 3.52 lakh tonnes, in India,” he said.

Green coffee beans in a estate in Kodagu district. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Remembering boom times

People in the coffee-growing districts in Karnataka—Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, besides Kodagu—remember the 1990s when the price of coffee went up for the first time since 1942 when the Coffee Board was set up. This brought about many changes in the lifestyle of coffee growers. Brand new cars were spotted on the narrow lanes that led to estates in parts of Sakleshpur, Mudigere, Koppa, N.R. Pura, and Balehonnur.

To provide better schooling for their children, the planters invested in building houses in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and some other cities, in addition to fixing modern amenities in their rural farmhouses. They shifted to cities, travelling to their estates now and then. This was the period when the free-sale quota (FSQ) was introduced for coffee in 1992. Prior to that, growers had to sell their entire harvest to the Coffee Board. Liberalisation of the economy ushered in changes in the trading of the commodity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, farmers in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have not benefitted much since the primary variety grown there is Arabica, which has not seen as much of an increase in price as Robusta.

Coffee bean displayed inside the Western Ghat Coffee Museum during the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Small farmers still suffer

The prevailing price of coffee has prompted growers to recall the 1990s, but they warn that it might be a bubble and that farmers should be cautious. They also say rising prices should be weighed against escalating production costs.

Many growers in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts argue that, ideally, the price of coffee should have gone up long ago. Surendra T.P., a coffee grower at Kesaganahalli in Sakleshpur taluk and director of the Karnataka Growers’ Federation, said for a healthy, sustainable growth of the coffee sector, the growers should have got the current price in the early 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the current increase in coffee prices has not helped small and medium growers. “The harvesting is done between December and February. By the end of February, nearly 80% of coffee had been sold. At that point, the price was around ₹6,500 per bag of 50 kg. Only later did it cross ₹8,000 per bag.”

Growers are forced to sell their produce before February or March, as they have financial commitments to fulfil at the end of the financial year. They have to clear loans to maintain a good credit rating.

Price has gone up, but so has input cost

Despite the euphoria over the prevailing prices, growers point out that the input cost has gone up at an alarming rate. Surendra feels the current increase in price has no significant value, given the rise in the cost of other essential items. “When coffee was opened for free trade in the 1990s, the price of Robusta per 50 kg was around ₹3,000. Briefly, it went up to ₹10,000. Then, petrol was sold at ₹14.75 per litre, and diesel at ₹10 per litre. Now, compare the rate of increase in the prices of petrol and diesel with coffee in the last 30 years,” he explained.

The cost of labour has increased over the years. Coffee growers pay more than what the workers get under the MGNREGA, but coffee plantations are not covered under crop insurance. The compensation paid during a drought or flood is negligible considering the investment made by the growers, they say, pointing to cycles of drought, flood, and landslides the district has witnessed over the past few years.

Prakash Ponnanna, a coffee planter in Virajpet, Kodagu, pointed out that while large-scale growers have been able to mitigate the impact of drought through various water management measures, smaller growers are suffering.

“Although Kodagu is a hilly district where the river Cauvery, the lifeline of south India, originates, this year, the district is facing a severe drought and water shortage. The coffee, which requires irrigation, does not have adequate water. Hence, the production next year will be much less than this year. Whatever the price increase is, it will not benefit us much eventually,” Ponnanna explained.

Labourer shortage and other worries

In the last 10 years, coffee growers have struggled with low prices and high production costs, exacerbated by labour shortages and crop diseases. Consequently, many small and marginal growers abandoned cultivation and diverted their efforts towards real estate, tourism, or more lucrative crops like areca nut, black pepper, and avocado.

Another significant issue that coffee estates are facing is a labour shortage. According to planters, this year, there was a severe shortage of labour, leading to situations where many planters had no workers to harvest the crop, resulting in berries dropping to the ground.

“Over the past five years, we have faced significant labour shortages for coffee picking. Previously, labourers would come from north Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Mysuru. However, they have stopped coming as they find employment in cities, particularly in construction work. In the last three years, we have had people coming from Assam. This year, they did not come due to the general elections. As a result, we incurred losses as crops were not harvested. Hence, the price rise will not benefit us,” rues Muthappa M.N., a planter in Virajpet.

In recent years, farmers in Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru have been facing man-elephant conflict. The elephant menace has left the community in constant worry. A majority of the people who died in elephant attacks were plantation workers. In Kodagu district alone, six people were killed in elephant attacks on coffee estates from January to date. Whenever a herd of elephants strolls through an estate, hundreds of coffee plants are damaged.

Manoj Mandappa, a coffee planter from Siddapura in Kodagu, said, “In the last three years, elephants have been destroying crops like coffee and banana. The authorities concerned have not been able to solve this issue.”

For now though, Appaiah and farmers like him are happy with the surge in the price of coffee. “If the current price continues to remain in this range in the coming years and if we are blessed with a good crop, small planters like us will definitely see better days in future. This will enable us not only to make personal investments, like buying a car or a house but also to enhance our plantations. For example, I used to apply fertilisers only once a year for my coffee plants, but now I can afford to do this twice a year due to the good prices we have been receiving,” Appaiah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

SPOTLIGHT

The happy, hopeful coffee farmers of Karnataka

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,G T Sathish
You're in this story
SPOTLIGHT

From plenty to parched: Dairy farmers’ struggle for survival in Karnataka

Sharath Srivatsa
SPOTLIGHT

460 days and counting: Persistent protests to save farmland in Devanahalli near Bengaluru

Shreyas H.S.
SPOTLIGHT

Shrinking RTE quota turns private school education into just a dream for many

Jayanth R.,Jahnavi T.R.

Heat soars and rain disappears in Bengaluru’s dry, thirsty summer

Hemanth C.S.
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru’s battle for water continues, now with consumption cuts

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

Karnataka’s heat and drought wilt vegetable cultivation

Jahnavi T.R.

The red hot issue of Byadgi chillies

Girish Pattanashetti
SPOTLIGHT

Board exams in Karnataka: Students in a fix

Jayanth R.
Spotlight

At the Bengaluru airport, a cat-and-mouse game between enforcement agencies and mules

Imran Gowhar
spotlight

Bengaluru’s growing cyber-bullying problem

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru’s cultural landscape of limited spaces and growing pains 

Yemen S.
SPOTLIGHT

Karnataka’s troubled trekking trails

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Parents in Karnataka caught in school limbo

Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT

Metro drives property boom in Bengaluru

K.C. Deepika
SPOTLIGHT

Funding winter: Bengaluru’s start-ups on thin ice

Shilpa Elizabeth
SPOTLIGHT

When civic apathy brings Bengaluru to a halt

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Signs of Bengaluru’s language conundrum

Shreyas H.S.
SPOTLIGHT

A night of horror in Vantamuri village of Karnataka

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
SPOTLIGHT

New cyber threats catch India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, unawares

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj ,Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Fixing the mobility mess in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT

Wired web: Surging electrical accidents in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Man vs. wild in burgeoning Bengaluru

Shreyas H.S.
Spotlight

Karnataka’s COVID orphans rebuild their lives with hope and resilience

Afshan Yasmeen
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro: A leap in connectivity, but challenges remain

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT

Renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South: Will it be a boon at all?

Shreyas H.S.,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

How Bengaluru’s football youth leagues are trying to kickstart a grassroots revolution

N. Sudarshan
SPOTLIGHT

Free ride, free spirit: What Shakti scheme means to women in Karnataka

Raviprasad Kamila,Kumar Buradikatti ,G T Sathish,Jahnavi T.R.
IN FOCUS

Linking Mangalureans to their rivers

Anil Kumar Sastry
Spotlight

Attibele fire | The dark side of fireworks

Imran Gowhar,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT

It is a long and endless wait for victims of IMA scam

Imran Gowhar,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Why fish are dying in Bengaluru’s lakes

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

The challenges in testing and treatment of rare diseases

Afshan Yasmeen

How Kannada cinema debunked the pan-India theory

Vivek M.V.
SPOTLIGHT

Navigating the airport commute challenge in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jahnavi T.R.,K.V. Aditya Bhardwaj

A slice of Japanese culture in Bengaluru

Preeti Zachariah
SPOTLIGHT

The dangerous road to doorstep delivery in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
Spotlight

How safe is drinking water in Karnataka

Sharath Srivatsa,Kumar Buradikatti ,G T Sathish
SPOTLIGHT

Pedestrian safety drive running roughshod over street vendors’ rights?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

Mystery of Dharmasthala: Eleven years and many probes later, no trace of Soujanya’s killer

Shreyas H.S.
Spotlight

Cracks in the house of Devi Lal

Ashok Kumar
SPOTLIGHT

Fraudulent mobile loan apps: The dark debt trap

Shreyas H.S.
KARNATAKA SPOTLIGHT

Are women paying the price as work shifts back to office space?

Liffy Thomas,Mini Tejaswi
SPOTLIGHT

Chaos and congestion in front of Bengaluru metro stations

The Hindu Bureau
SPOTLIGHT

If it is too good to be true, it probably is

C.K. Baba
SPOTLIGHT

Online part-time job frauds are the new trend in cybercrime

Imran Gowhar
SPOTLIGHT

Kannada cinema: ‘Writing is simple, yet it’s not’

Vivek M.V.
SPOTLIGHT

Kannada cinema’s content crisis

Vivek M.V.
SPOTLIGHT

Controversies surrounding bike taxis refuse to die in Bengaluru

Suchith Kidiyoor
Spotlight

Affordable and available, but woes aplenty — ride hailers talk about pros and cons of bike taxis in Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Hakki Pikkis — bird catchers to entrepreneurs of traditional medicine

Darshan Devaiah B.P.

At night, BMTC leaves waiting passengers anxious

Suchith Kidiyoor,Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT

These educational institutions in Bengaluru carry the stamp of heritage, history, and changing academic patterns

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Gaganyaan: The mission to send Indians to space is on track

Hemanth C.S.
SPOTLIGHT

When Bengaluru turns pink, white, yellow, and green

K.C. Deepika
SPOTLIGHT

Small and medium-scale industries face big problems

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT

MSMEs closing down a warning sign to the government

K.N. Narasimha Murthy
SPOTLIGHT

An expressway firmly in focus

Suchith Kidiyoor
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru: A city of museums

Jahnavi T.R.,MAHEK FATHIMA
SPOTLIGHT

Twofold problem of vacancies and low ratio to population

S.T. Ramesh
SPOTLIGHT

Are 2,000 new police posts enough for burgeoning Bengaluru?

Imran Gowhar
SPOTLIGHT

More saplings promised in the Budget, but existing greenery in Bengaluru faces grave threat

Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Citizens divided over preschools in residential areas

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT

There are preschools at every turn, but who will monitor them?

Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT

ChatGPT: Careful balancing between human and machine learning is key

Debabrata Das
SPOTLIGHT

When chatbot does homework and writes exams for students

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru sees a slew of civil work ahead of elections

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

Bengaluru’s elevated Namma Metro line low on safety standards

Suchith Kidiyoor
Spotlight

Can BMLTA help resolve Bengaluru’s ever-growing traffic woes?

Ashwin Mahesh
SPOTLIGHT

Hopes of seamless transport in Bengaluru pinned on BMLTA

Suchith Kidiyoor
SPOTLIGHT

Residential complexes say they save in lakhs on power bills with rooftop solar  

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

A ray of hope? Bengaluru’s rooftop solar story sees slow progress

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT

Troubles along the road for food delivery partners

Mohan Mani
SPOTLIGHT

Are gig workers nobody’s employees?

Mini Tejaswi,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT

From next year, you can take Namma Metro to Whitefield and Electronics City

Suchith Kidiyoor
SPOTLIGHT | December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Caregivers have to jump through several hoops  

Jahnavi T.R.
Spotlight | Karnataka

The invisible minority in India wants basic rights and dignity, not a softer or a politer name

Nalme Nachiyar
SPOTLIGHT |

Around 1,600 schools have been adopted so far

The Hindu Bureau
SPOTLIGHT |

Leave aside Internet, some schools in Karnataka still do not have even functional toilets

Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT |

The grass is indeed greener on the other side

Seshadri K.S.
SPOTLIGHT |

Grassland or wasteland? The tussle over Hesaraghatta continues

Hemanth C.S.
SPOTLIGHT |

Residents around waste processing plants unhappy, but BBMP says adequate steps taken

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru’s trash is no man’s treasure

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT |

Over 14 years on, commute to Bengaluru airport continues to be a daunting task

Suchith Kidiyoor
SPOTLIGHT |

KIA T2: Garden city’s pathway to greater heights

Hemanth C.S.
SPOTLIGHT |

Kannada OTTs: Driven by passion, stunted by lack of funds

Nalme Nachiyar
SPOTLIGHT |

Kannada films make waves, but struggle for space on streaming platforms

K.V. Aditya Bhardwaj
SPOTLIGHT |

What is the ideal public health insurance model?

Giridhara R. Babu,Habib H. Farooqui
SPOTLIGHT |

Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka does not fully deliver on promised assurance of health coverage  

Afshan Yasmeen
SPOTLIGHT |

Concrete galore: The transformation of Bengaluru

Leo F. Saldanha

Concretisation chokes Bengaluru’s green spaces

Jahnavi T.R.,Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT |

Police ask motorists on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to drive cautiously

The Hindu Bureau
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway disrupts local businesses, from Channapatna toys to ‘thatte’ idli and Maddur vada

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT |

No post-pandemic relief: Admissions in government colleges dip

Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT |

A small dip in one academic year should not be treated singularly and with pessimism: Ashwath Narayan

Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT |

Investigations into cyber frauds in IT capital remains a challenge for the police

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Despite no patronage by govt, a few Indira canteens retain success

Jahnavi T.R.,Jayanth R.
SPOTLIGHT |

Indira Canteen, meant to feed urban poor, is now starved of funds

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT |

Secondary economy crumbles around IT corridor in Bengaluru 

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT |

Rains dampen Bengaluru’s brand image and more

Mini Tejaswi
Spotlight

Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway | An expressway under water

Suchith Kidiyoor

Regular commuters want a faster but safer commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru

Laiqh A. Khan
SPOTLIGHT |

Back from pandemic, travellers seek luxury and adrenaline  

Jahnavi T.R.
SPOTLIGHT |

Karnataka Tourism | One State, many worlds, and a missed opportunity 

K.C. Deepika
SPOTLIGHT |

When a clear stream of reasoning awakens the change

Wilma Rodrigues
SPOTLIGHT |

More than a month now, single-use plastic ban not so effective in Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
SPOTLIGHT |

Beyond Bengaluru clusters will contribute $10 billion towards Karnataka’s tech industry by 2030

B.V. Naidu
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru start-ups hope to stay warm in long winter

Mini Tejaswi
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: When locals took initiative in restoration work

Sharath Srivatsa
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Cast in stone, but lost in time

Sharath Srivatsa
SPOTLIGHT |

Bengaluru’s inscriptions: Footprints of history traced anew

Sharath Srivatsa
SPOTLIGHT |

Homebuyers in Karnataka on shaky ground as K-RERA yet to build a strong foundation

K.C. Deepika
SPOTLIGHT |

With skeletal staff and lax implementation of its orders, does K-RERA lack bite?

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
SPOTLIGHT |

Can commercial establishments and residential neighbourhoods co-exist?

Vijayan Menon
SPOTLIGHT |

‘Us vs them’ won’t work; it has to be an ‘us vs the problem’ approach

Meghna Vakada,Raghunandan S Prasad
SPOTLIGHT |

Commercialisation of Bengaluru’s residential areas: People wake up to its aftermath

Jahnavi T.R.

Video | We went looking for a good footpath in Bengaluru... Look what we found

Footpaths in Bengaluru: Big talk, dangerous to walk

Adithi Holla, Samhitha B.S.

Footpaths: Is decentralised planning the way forward?

Staff Reporter
SPOTLIGHT

Parents opt for residential schools to wean children off mobile phones, gadgets

G T Sathish
SPOTLIGHT

Students are back in school, but they are short on reading, writing and social skills

Jahnavi T.R.

Restoration of ecosystem: Have tree planting efforts borne fruit?

Abi T. Vanak,Anuja Malhotra

Extreme weather events: Imprints of changes in climatic conditions

K.C. Deepika

Most road works to miss deadline ahead of monsoon

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
WIDE ANGLE

Only 50% of bus stops in Bengaluru have shelters

WIDE ANGLE

Bengaluru’s number of vehicles doubles in a decade, but BMTC fleet size remains stagnant

Suchith Kidiyoor
WIDE ANGLE | GUEST COLUMN

Need to redefine community participation

Pinky Chandran
WIDE ANGLE

Will a single agency for collection of waste in Bengaluru work?

Chitra V Ramani,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
WIDE ANGLE | GUEST COLUMN

For a cleaner recruitment process

S.T. Ramesh
WIDE ANGLE

PSI exam scam casts shadow on most govt. recruitment tests

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
WIDE ANGLE

Unplugging electrical hazards: Towards better public safety in Karnataka 

Rishu Garg
WIDE ANGLE

Bengaluru residents demand better power infrastructure

Chitra V Ramani
WIDE ANGLE | RAIN MISERY

April showers show chinks in road infrastructure

Staff Reporter
WIDE ANGLE | RAIN MISERY

132 water level sensors provide alerts during rains

Special Correspondent
WIDE ANGLE | RAIN MISERY

Can Bengaluru’s infrastructure withstand another monsoon?

Chitra V Ramani

Fuel price hike hits MSMEs hard

Mini Tejaswi

App-based taxi drivers, delivery executives struggle with rising fuel prices

Special Correspondent

Inflation woes: Households brace themselves for leaner months

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

‘BJP’s strategy will boomerang in Karnataka’

Sharath Srivatsa

Unemployment and inflation have no religion: DKS

Nagesh Prabhu

‘BJP will only back issues supported by court orders’

B.S. Satish Kumar

Karnataka’s communal cauldron keeps bubbling as elections approach

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US