Shivraj Chouhan asks scientists to visit fields, help farmers to use technology

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that if the country does not pay attention to the livestock and fisheries sectors then the sectors may fall down

Published - July 17, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh at an exhibition during the inauguration of the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Foundation and Technology Day, in New Delhi, on July 16, 2024.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh at an exhibition during the inauguration of the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Foundation and Technology Day, in New Delhi, on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the scientific community to reach out to farmers and help them to increase production using science and technology. He was addressing the agriculture and veterinary scientists at a function here on Tuesday to mark the 96th foundation day of Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Mr. Chouhan said a majority of the country’s farmers own very little land and there is a need to create model farms for them. Citing his experience in Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture production increased when he was Chief Minister, he said if agriculture is diversified, it is possible to increase the income of farmers in farming. “Work has to be done to increase production in animal husbandry, fish farming, wheat production, pulses and oilseeds,” he said adding that bringing self-reliance in production of pulses and edible oil is one of the main focus of the government. “If that is achieved we would not have to import palm oil from abroad,” he said.

He asked the scientists to assess how many of the 6,000 varieties of crops developed by the ICAR have reached the fields from the labs. “We have to work on how much the farmer and the scientist are connected. Unless science is used practically, the farmer will not benefit. It has to be analysed how much the farmer and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) are connected,” he said.

Mr. Chouhan said that if the ICAR sends at least two scientists to the 731 KVKs in the country, and if these scientists study and research from there, the farmers will get the benefit of it.

“Today, we should take a pledge that we will make India self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds too. The government will give full support for this,” he said. “All scientists should go to the fields for one month in a year and teach the farmers. All agricultural universities should work for the farmers. Agricultural universities, scientists and fields should be connected together,” he said.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who also addressed the gathering, said if the country does not pay attention to the livestock and fisheries sectors which are contributing 35% to the GDP, then the sectors may fall down. “If we pay attention to it, it can contribute more than 50% to the GDP. We have reached the second position in the world in fisheries. Today we export goods worth ₹63,000 crore. If we promote livestock and fisheries, there will be a lot of benefit,” he said.

He said the Animal Husbandry Department is engaged in the eradication of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). “Work is being done to reduce the spread of FMD in many states, work on how to free livestock from FMD in India,” he said. To address the issue of stray cattle, he said work should be done on classified semen and also on In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology. “ICAR should work to bring IVF at a cheaper rate. This will have two benefits - one, there will be freedom from stray animals on the roads and milk production will also increase,” he said.

