Kerala’s date with sunflower cultivation

Sunflower farms are being set up in different parts of Kerala to attract tourists and for extracting oil

Sunflower tourism is taking root in Kerala with two farmers — SP Sujith from Alappuzha and Ameer Babu of Malappuram — taking the lead to put the State on the map of sunflower cultivation. Although done on a small scale, their fields have seen domestic tourists making a beeline to see the flowers in bloom. In addition, farmers in Kollam, Palakkad, Idukki and Wayanad have also turned to sunflowers as a source of revenue.

Sujith, a recipient of the Kerala government’s award for the best young farmer of 2015, grew sunflower on 2.5 acres at Kanjikuzhi, near Cherthala, in January 2021. “I bought the seeds from Tamil Nadu, it was an experiment. The result was beyond my expectations. Then I began farming sunflowers in four more plots, measuring about six acres in and around Cherthala,” says Sujith, 35. He conducted flower shows, charging ₹10-20 per head from visitors. The fifth plot is being readied on another two acres.

Ameer Babu at his sunflower farm at Karinjapadi in Malappuram | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For Ameer, it was his second attempt at growing the crop. “The first set planted in 2018 was washed away in the flood. Two months ago, I tried again, with seeds from Vijayawada,” says Ameer, 43. Now the two-acre farm in Karinjapadi is a tourist destination. “I have tried to grow crops that are not commonly cultivated in Kerala, such as onions and carrots. I wanted to try sunflower as well having seen its fields in Karnataka. Once the flowers bloomed, there has been a flood of visitors, thanks to social media platforms and vloggers. The flowers will be harvested soon and I plan to do it on a big scale in the coming months,” says Ameer.

Farm tourism

Sujith is hopeful of more people taking up sunflower cultivation and has explored the possibility of farm tourism. One such programme was held at Cherthala as part of the annual festival at Arthungal Church, where the public could go horse riding, visit an agriculture expo, try fishing and so on.

“Many people who came to the flower shows have bought seeds and saplings from us. The Agriculture Department and panchayat officials have been supportive of my endeavours,” adds Sujith. Known for trying to grow crops new to Kerala on his land, such as shallots, grapes, water melon, and basmati rice among others, he was also in the news for successfully implementing floating raft agriculture (Raft is set up on bamboo frames that are held together by coir geotextile with a bed of degraded water hyacinth).

Visitors at Ameer Babu’s sunflower farm at Karinjapadi in Malappuram | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Also in Alappuzha is the Thiruvizha Devaswom Farm Tourism project where a sunflower garden is an attraction. An initiative of a group of farmers, the project spread across 15 acres has a marigold garden, horse riding facilities, fish pond, and a tree house on its premises. “Sunflowers are in full bloom for 15-20 days. We are growing it in different phases so that all plants do not flower at the same time,” says Jyothish Kanjikuzhi, one of the farmers in the project.

Sunflower grows well in well-drained and fertile soil. Frequent irrigation is not necessary. “In summer it takes 45-50 days for the plants to flower whereas in January-February it takes 30 days,” Sujith says.

Attappady in Palakkad district used to have a flourishing sunflower cultivation until a decade ago. It eventually withered away due to lack of support and climatic conditions. But a handful of farmers restarted the cultivation last year. “Although there has been no large-scale cultivation, tribals have been growing sunflower in their hamlets on small patches for the seeds. They eat the seeds. Now farmers are coming forward to do it on a bigger scale. In 2021, we had eight farmers in the fray. Some private dealers have come forward to procure the seeds,” says Latha R, assistant director of agriculture, Department of Agriculture, Agaly.

Farmers in Munnar and Vattavada in Idukki district have been cultivating sunflower on a small scale along with other crops over the last few years. Recently Horticorp (Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation) grew sunflower on 10 cents in Munnar and the seeds were sold to those who came to visit the nearby strawberry farm.

A roadside garden

Meanwhile, Wandoor in Malappuram district might soon have a sunflower garden in every household. Thanks to Ambalappadi Koottam, a citizens’ forum in the town.

A view of the sunflower garden by the roadside at Wandoor in Malappuram | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In December, members of the forum set up a sunflower garden on 30 cents of a vacant plot by the roadside. The state highway passes by the town and when the stretch was rubberised, the roadside had ended up as a dumping yard for construction waste, causing accidents. “Ambalappadi Koottam cleared the mess. The waste collected was used to landfill this plot. Since we couldn’t do anything permanent on the land because it is government property, we decided to do short-term cultivation. That’s how sunflower came into the picture,” says Muringathu Hariharan, a farmer.

Retired hands, teachers, autorickshaw drivers, and government officials are among the members of the forum. “We planted 500 saplings and they flowered in December. Those who passed by made a stopover to see our garden and take selfies. When the flowers were in full bloom, we conducted cultural programmes in the evenings at the venue. The seeds collected after the harvest will be distributed to houses or groups who are interested in growing the crop,” he says.

St Jude Ayalkoottam at Moolankavu in Wayanad too was in the news for setting up a sunflower garden by the roadside.

Edible oil

Although it is an oilseed crop, the state has to go a long way in extracting oil, because of the lack of mills to extract oil from sunflower seeds. So several farmers give away the seeds as bird feed.

SP Sujith (centre) with the sunflower heads harvested from his farm | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

However, Sujith has managed to manufacture oil from the flowers harvested from his land. “We get 250-300 seeds from a big of flowers. I approached a coconut oil mill nearby and got 12 kg oil from 63 kg seeds,” says Sujith. He sold the oil at ₹500 per kg.

According to Latha, farmers in Attappady are depending on mills in Tamil Nadu for extracting the oil.