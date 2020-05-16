Watch | Kashmir Saffron gets GI tag

16 May 2020 10:28 IST

A video on Kashmir saffron, that recently received GI tag

Kashmir saffron has been given the GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry. It is grown in the highlands of Jammu and Kashmir, including in places like Pulwama, Budgam, Kishtwar and Srinagar.

The application was filed by the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, and facilitated by the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, and Saffron Research Station, Dussu (Pampore).

Why you should pay for news - know more

Advertising

Advertising