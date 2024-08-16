ADVERTISEMENT

Government launches satellite-based farm decision support system

Updated - August 16, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary unveiled the Krishi-Decision Support System, a geospatial platform that will offer real-time information on crop conditions, weather patterns

PTI

Satellite-based agricultural decision support system to provide farmers with critical data for crop management and productivity enhancement | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government on Friday (August 16, 2024) launched a satellite-based agricultural decision support system to provide farmers with critical data for crop management and productivity enhancement.

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary unveiled the Krishi-Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS), a geospatial platform that will offer real-time information on crop conditions, weather patterns, water resources, and soil health.

"This platform is a new milestone for farmers amid growing climate challenges," Mr. Choudhary said at the launch event.

Krishi-DSS, developed using technology similar to the government's Gati Shakti initiative, will utilize satellite imagery to deliver early warnings about potential disasters such as pest attacks and extreme weather events.

The system will aid in crop mapping, monitoring, and promoting crop rotation and diversification. It will provide data on crop patterns across regions and track crop conditions throughout various growth stages.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized the benefits of space technology in agriculture and urged for expanded use of remote sensing across more crop varieties.

ISRO Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh M Desai noted that space technologies have been applied in the farm sector since 1969, stressing the need to extend their use beyond paddy and wheat.

The Krishi-DSS platform has been developed using RISAT-1A and VEDAS of the Department of Space, officials said.

