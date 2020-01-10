Fertile grounds for growth

In many ways, K Naveen is the Renaissance Man of agriculture. Proud to be a full-time farmer since 2006, the Thuraiyur resident’s career trajectory is full of interesting ancillary passions like animal rescue, social work and cultivating a spirit of enquiry among school children in his vicinity through his monthly science club.

His love for animals recently made him a social media star when a video of him rescuing a peacock marooned in a deep well with a snake went viral (see related story). Among his growing collection of pets donated by their city-dwelling owners who are unwilling or unable to keep them, are a horse, a camel, and several dogs and cats, besides rabbits and iguanas.

At a time when farmers’ children are moving away from agriculture, 38-year-old Naveen’s steadfast faith in the traditional occupation is a pleasant surprise. “In my area, after Class 10, boys would rather work as cab drivers than come to the fields,” says Naveen, who initially assisted his father D Krishnan. “Agriculture is indeed a difficult way to earn a living, but a long-term vision helps one to see consistent results.”

Naveen introducing an iguana to kids. Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maximising resources

Naveen has done his Masters and MPhil in Biotechnology from Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi. He has also undergone training from Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), Hyderabad, which inspired him to develop his 10-hectare (approximately 24 acres) ‘Naveen Garden’ farm back in Krishnapuram, Mavilipatty Panchayat.

For irrigation, Naveen used bore wells and a pumping system to channel the water into a tank in the dry parts of the field. Rainwater harvesting and methods like drip irrigation and rain gun sprinkler systems have helped to make the best of the scarce resources in this area.

“You don’t need to have a big financial infrastructure for agriculture, but you must work out the daily expenses carefully,” says Naveen, who suffered heavy losses due to an acute shortage of water, labour and electricity in 2010, and closed down operations for a year to re-orientate his goals. “I realised that the only way ahead would be an integrative approach, with technology,” he says, “so I started by fencing in my farm, and then created sections for animal husbandry, sustainable farming trials, and a variety of crops.”

In 2013, Naveen was awarded the Karmaveerar Kamarasar Viruthu by the State Government for his successful efforts.

Model farm

The farm today grows paddy, maize, groundnut, pomegranate, eucalyptus and fodder crops. Its grove of 3,500 ultra-high density (UHD) pomegranate trees is considered to be one of the biggest of its kind in Tamil Nadu. The variety of farming methods used here have made it a training centre for agronomists through Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA).

Two acres of the land has been dedicated to Miyawaki afforestation, with each plot having five different types of plants. Unlike a conventional Miyawaki forest that is usually too dense to be explored when it matures, the farm has made enough space for pathways that can be used for nature studies.

The animal husbandry unit has poultry, fisheries, a beekeeping facility and dairy cattle, besides a shelter for abandoned pet animals.

The farm is also home to the new breed of Nari-Suvarna sheep developed by Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute in Phaltan, Maharashtra. Considered to be a boon to small-holding farmers, this breed gives birth to two or three lambs at a time, unlike the single lamb-producing local sheep.

Naveen seen during a snake rescue mission. Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Daring rescue Late last year, Naveen responded to an animal rescue call and found himself under the media spotlight after a video of his work went viral online. “I have always loved snakes since childhood, and have been part of rescue efforts in and around my farm for a long time,” says Naveen, who is authorised to carry out such operations by municipal authorities.

In this particular case, Naveen was called when villagers reported a peacock to be marooned inside a deep well with a snake. “If it was just the bird, anyone would have been able to deal with it, but because of the snake, they called me,” he says.

With some urgent Google research, Naveen decided to tie harness ropes around him as a ‘chair knot’ and had himself lowered into the well with the help of bystanders. “Once we got past 40 feet, it became quite dark, and I was feeling a bit scared myself. I kept looking for the snake, but it seemed to be hiding in the crevices of the rock walls. Luckily I was able to catch hold of the peacock quickly,” he recalls.

In the video, still available online, Naveen, who is also an avid trekker, can be seen shouting out instructions to his helpers, and clambering up the last section of the slippery wall with a precarious leap. “I released the peacock back into the wild because it was unhurt,” says Naveen. “For farmers, snakes are the best option to control rodents on the fields. It’s a pity they are so misunderstood by the public.”

Scientists from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) regularly visit the farm to confirm the genetic makeup through blood sample collection and subsequent DNA finger-printing.

Social conscience

Naveen’s NGO Global Nature Foundation (founded in 2011) coordinates his environmental and conservation projects. It also sponsors research in agriculture.

Last year, the foundation’s supporters in Bengaluru began a branch office called Roots for Fruits to sensitise that city’s young people towards a more eco-friendly and socially responsible lifestyle.

From 2012, Naveen has been overseeing a sparrow conservation project with the help of 500 nesting boxes fixed in various places.

Nearly 45 school and college students of his monthly science club, started in 2015, have excelled in the district- and state-level competitions.

Naveen has is now collaborating with his Namakkal-based family friend Gowri Vasudevan in building a care facility worth ₹75 lakhs for homeless people with mental health problems. “This is our way of serving the disadvantaged sections of society. The home conforms to Government norms on such facilities, and will include standardised healthcare procedures in a serene setting within the farm,” he says.

Naveen Garden has become a popular destination for ‘agri-tourism’, especially among educational institutions in the region.

“Talking to children about the ecosystem helps them to understand the importance of preserving nature. We also get many teams of research scholars and volunteers from India and abroad who like to become part of the daily routine of the farm,” says Naveen.

More information: www.globalnaturefoundation.org