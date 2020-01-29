Ensure Centre doesn’t review MSP policy, Congress MPs tell Amarinder

Perceiving the Agriculture Price Commission’s latest recommendation to the Centre to review the Minimum Support Price policy (open ended) as a serious threat to Punjab’s farmers, the Congress MPs on January 29 asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to approach the Prime Minister and urge him not to consider any such review.

At a meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the Budget proposals for the next fiscal and various issues pending with the Centre, the Members of both Houses of Parliament said he should impress upon the Prime Minister the dangers of accepting the APC’s recommendation.

Any change in the policy will adversely impact Punjab’s economy, they felt, expressing the fear that the Centre would limit procurement as the first step towards putting an end to MSP purchase.

The MPs included Amar Singh, Jasbir Singh Gill, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Mohd. Sadiq and Shamsher Singh Dullo and Pratap Singh Bajwa from the Rajya Sabha.

An official statement said, among the other key issues pending with the Centre that came up for discussion, were the demand for compensation of ₹100 per quintal to farmers for zero burning of paddy residue, reduction of tax rate for dairy cooperatives and exemption of dairy products from free-trade negotiations.